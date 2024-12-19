From Puducherry to Dubai: Indians are travelling to these destinations to wrap up 2024

Besides metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Indians travellers are keen on exploring diverse destinations that offer one-of-a-kind experiences from the cultural hubs to the picturesque hill stations and the coastal cities too

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

As 2024 ends, Indians are enthusiastically gearing up for their final annual travel plans. From breathtaking landscapes to culturally rich escapes, Indian digital travel company, Booking.com, reveals how Indian travellers are looking to wrap up 2024.

Domestic getaways

Resulting in an increase of 40-100 per cent in domestic searches from the same time last year. Besides metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Indians travellers are keen on exploring diverse destinations that offer one-of-a-kind experiences. From the cultural hubs of Udaipur and Jaipur to the picturesque hill stations of Manali, Munnar, Ooty and Mahabaleshwar and the coastal cities of Goa and Puducherry, Indians are exploring an abundance of activities the country has to offer. Reflecting the continued desire for spiritual journeys, Varanasi is experiencing a 100 per cent increase in searches from the same time last year.

Top 10 most searched domestic leisure destinations by Indian travellers travelling between December 21 to January 5, 2025.

1. Puducherry

2. Udaipur

3. Jaipur

4. Manali

5. Ooty

6. Varanasi

7. Goa

8. Munnar

9. Mahabaleshwar

10. Lonavala

Beyond local shores

While traditional holiday spots like Dubai (90 per cent), Bangkok (60 per cent), and Singapore (30 per cent) remain popular choices, there's a growing interest in locations that offer a unique blend of leisure, exploration and cultural immersion. This trend is evident in the surge in searches for culturally enriching Baku (120 per cent), Lapland (125 per cent), Danang (80 per cent) and Tbilisi (60 per cent).

Additionally, the United Arab Emirates (110 per cent), Thailand (60 per cent) and the United Kingdom (35 per cent) emerge as the top three most searched countries for Indian travellers during this holiday season.

Top 10 most searched international leisure destinations by Indian travellers travelling between December 21 to January 5, 2025.

1. Dubai

2. Bangkok

3. Singapore

4. London

5. Kuala Lumpur

6. Phuket

7. Abu Dhabi

8. Makkah

9. Paris

10. Hong Kong

Santosh Kumar, country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said, “This year-end holiday season highlights the evolving travel aspirations of Indian travellers. We're witnessing a surge in travel demand, with a fascinating blend of domestic and international exploration. While traditional hotspots like Puducherry and Dubai continue to attract travellers, there's also a growing desire for enriching experiences. The rise in searches for culturally rich destinations like Baku, Tbilisi and Lapland underscore this trend. Booking.com remains committed to empowering Indian travellers with a seamless platform to curate their dream getaways, offering a diverse range of accommodation options, flights attractions and rental cars – all in one place, ensuring a hassle-free and memorable journey."