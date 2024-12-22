Your guide to having a safe Christmas with your pets

Avoid holiday hazards in the Christmas spirit with your furry family

Basic obedience training of Ollie, Raisingh family’s Golden Retriever, has helped the Powai-based family to enjoy a beautifully decorated Christmas every year. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

If you live in a household with furry companions, keeping those Christmas lights up and fancy Noël decorations in place can be tough. The toppling over of Christmas trees and pets getting entangled in fairy lights, might make for funny Just For Laughs Gags videos and memes, but these mishaps can be distressing for pet owners, and dangerous for pets. Especially if this is your kitten or pup’s first Christmas, they will be overly curious about each decoration, tree and tinsel.

Here are some tips for having a fancy, yet safe, Christmas with your pooches:



1. Lay it out

Lay out each component of your decoration—tree, stand, wire, decoration—out for a few hours so that your pets can sniff them out well. If your animals—cats and dogs—are in a super marking phase, here’s a hack: Take a hand towel and run it over your cat or dog. Especially the muzzle and the paws. Now wipe each element with this hand towel to transfer their scent to it. Now that it smells familiar, and like them, they are less likely to mark it.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Shatterproof ornaments

Traditional glass ornaments are pretty, but they can be hazardous around pets. If your pet gets the zoomies, they can knock down the tree easily, causing injuries from glass shards. Opt for shatterproof ornaments. Luckily, most shops in Mumbai sell plastic or fabric ornaments that are equally aesthetic as glass counterparts; they’re also easily available online. They can be reused for years and are easy to store, too! However, prices may vary for a more realistic-looking ornament. Hang them higher on the tree to reduce the risk of accidents—guess the out-of-reach limit as per your dog/cat’s standing-on-hind-paws height.

Christmas traditions in the Paul household involves putting up the lights with the help of therapy dog Looney and Silly, who are then rewarded

with an annual treat of turkey legs

3. Ornament anchors

Pets often see ornaments as toys, and playfully swipe at them. To prevent this, use ornament anchors or paper clips to secure decorations firmly to the tree. These are easily available in stationery shops and on e-commerce websites. The anchors especially grip the ornament threads tightly, ensuring that even the most persistent pet won’t easily bring them down.

4. Flameless candles

Nothing says Christmas like candles. However, real flames are dangerous if your pet gets too close. Flameless candles, with their flickering flames, powered by batteries, offer the same cosy ambience without the risk. You can order them on e-commerce websites or find them at your favourite local decorations store. They are easily available during the Christmas season and can be reused for years.

5. Keep chocolates and alcohol away

Chocolate is a staple during the holidays, but it’s highly toxic to both dogs and cats. Dogs, in particular, are attracted to the smell and may grab any leftovers within reach. Always keep chocolate and alcohol-infused treats, wrapped or unwrapped, in sealed containers or high cupboards.

6. Secure the tree

A stable, anchored Christmas tree is a must in a home with pets. Use a sturdy stand that matches the weight and size of your tree, especially if it’s heavily decorated. Fine gauge wire can be used to tie the tree to a wall or a ceiling hook.

7. Avoid tinsel

Tinsel may look amazing, but it’s a no-go for homes with pets. Cats, in particular, find its shiny, string-like movement irresistible. They may chew or swallow it, which may cause blockages that require surgery. Instead, consider making ornaments from equally festive options like colourful paper, wool or felt.

8. Tuck the wires

Electrical cords powering fairy lights and other decorations can be hazardous if chewed or clawed. Protect your pets by using cord hiders to conceal wires. This will also help keep your home tidy and make it easier when you decide to take down the decorations. Also, unplug lights and decorations when you’re not around to supervise.

9. Use a barrier

If your pet is particularly persistent, a physical barrier around the tree might be your best bet. Decorative gates or playpens can be placed around the tree, creating a stylish yet effective barrier. However, they can even breach this, especially cats and enthusiastic puppies. But it will require more effort unless your pet is exceptionally agile.

Cat-proof it!

For those with cats, Christmas decorations can be an even greater challenge. Cats naturally climb on, explore, and swat things that move or dangle. Here are some specific tips for a cat-friendly Christmas:

Tree on the balcony: If possible, place your tree on a secure balcony or outdoor area to limit your cat’s access.

Beware of marking: Cats may mark their territory on unfamiliar-smelling trees. Opt for natural trees they are familiar with. You can also use a natural tree in a heavy pot that won’t tip over. Add fabric strings (not plastic) for your cat to play with safely.

Natural decorations: Decorate using natural materials like wool or cotton wool for a snowy effect, and be very, very careful of light garlands.

Ceramic trees: Consider a ceramic tree that lights up from the inside.

Ceiling decorations: Keep ornaments out of reach by hanging them from the ceiling. This keeps your decor intact and your cats entertained.