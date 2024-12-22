Walks, meals and relaxation—Have a holly jolly Christmas in the city with this ultimate list of things to do this time of the year

The halls are decked, the lights are up, and there are barely a few days left for Christmas, and then it’s the New Year. With the uncertain Mumbai weather, it would be prudent of you to squeeze in all you can in the next few days, to soak in the spirit of the season.

We have curated an advent calendar of things you must do in the city during Christmas week.

Check out the decked halls!

The city is dressed up in lights and it’s always a good idea to wander around different neighbourhoods to check out the celebrations. Mumbai is taking complete advantage of the sea and has a Bandra Wonderland set up at Carter Road this year too. You can marvel at the tall Christmas tree, walk under a canopy of lights, and even catch a few street performers.

WHEN: Ongoing till Jan 1st

WHERE: Carter Road promenade

World of Christmas

Have Hollywood’s Christmas movies sparked a curiosity to celebrate the festival like the West? You can get that experience at the World of Christmas. The six-day-long family festival has live performances, hands-on workshops, a LEGO playground, Santa’s cottage, a tall Christmas tree, and lots of thematic food and drinks that parents and kids can enjoy.

WHEN: Ongoing till Dec 25th

WHERE: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

Sing carols by the campfire

Get away from the city for a quiet Christmas. Head to Off The Grid’s camping grounds in Khopoli and spend Christmas in the lap of nature. Tents are provided and there are enough amenities for a comfortable stay. In the evening on Christmas Eve, you can spend time by the campfire singing carols and enjoying a simple barbecued meal. The camp is organised by Tents n Trails, and leaves on Tuesday afternoon.

WHEN: Dec 24th 1:00 pm onwards

WHERE: Off The Grid, Khopoli

PRICE: R2,900; book via BookMyShow

An eco-Christmas

Eco-conscious parents, you can teach your kids to celebrate in a more environmentally friendly way. Playseum, a children’s museum is hosting several workshops and having a mindful Christmas this year. Think: upcycled ornament making, a cardboard Christmas village, DIY gift wrapping with newspapers, and several other activities that include sensory play, art, and crafts.

WHEN: Ongoing till Dec 25th

WHERE: Playseum, 7th Floor, DLH Mangal Murthi Building, Linking Road, Santa Cruz West

PRICE: Rs 1,700; book via BookMyShow

Eat and drink through Christmas

A big part of the festival is the feast. If you are not celebrating at home, step out to enjoy the seasons’ specials across the city. The Daily All Day in Bandra West has winter cocktails including Egg Nogg, Hot ButteredRum, Mulled Wine, and more. Woodside Inn’s outlets are serving Churned Butter Nut Squash and Ricotta, Pan Seared Crab Cakes, Rum Soaked Cranberry and Raisin Cake, and a Dark Chocolate Vanilla Stout, among other things. Perch Wine & Coffee Bar has Mulled Wine served warm or iced, Beef Wellington, and more. Foo has a special Christmas brunch that includes a Nutty Sesame Salad, Spicy Habanero Blue Rice Maki, Strawberry Cheesecake, and more. There are ample other restaurants across the city to check out.

WHERE: Across the city

Walk to jazz tunes

Bandra’s music man and favourite trumpeter, Joseph Vessaokar is well in his 70s but still actively plays jazz through the neighbourhood’s heritage streets. Go Hallu Hallu, a walking tour company organises a Jazz with Joe walk where the musician walks with you through Bandra and plays the choicest tunes. For Christmas, Joe will play Christmas Carols, as he does at his parish, and will tell you all about his life growing up when Bandra was still a sleepy little village.

WHEN: Dec 22nd and 29th, 6:30 pm onwards

WHERE: Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 1200, write to Go Hallu Hallu on Instagram

Attend the iconic midnight mass

On Christmas Eve, Christian and non-Christian devotees of Mount Mary gather at the church for the midnight mass. For many in the city, it’s a ritual they haven’t strayed away from for decades. Often, the church is too full to accommodate everyone, so chances are you might only get to listen to the mass while waiting on the grounds.

WHERE: Mount Mary Rd, Bandra West

Be merry in the gaothan

If a more sombre celebration is what you would like to experience, walk around the city’s many East Indian gaothans. Houses are well-light, carollers are around the streets, and even the village’s native band makes an appearance. You can carol your heart out, join the celebrations, and even catch a mass at the local chapel.

WHEN: Ongoing till Dec 24th

WHERE: Khotachiwadi in Girgaum, Matharpacady in Mazgaon, Ranwar Village in Bandra West

Celebrate at the Archbishop’s headquarters

The popular Wodehouse Chruch, formally known as The Cathedral of the Holy Name has the seat and is the headquarters of the Archbishop of Bombay. Sitting in a lane of Colaba, this is by far one of the prettiest churches in the city and its painted ceiling is a marvel to look at. The parishioners here are devoted and celebrate Christmas with lots of gusto. Pay a visit to see the decor, or attend the midnight mass on Christmas Eve.

WHERE: Nathalal Parikh Marg, Colaba

Create a holiday mug

Cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa even if the temperatures in Mumbai are not low is always a fun idea. It would be even more fun to sip out of a mug that you have painted and designed yourself. Attend a clay art on mug workshop, where you can learn how to create elements with clay and attach them to your mug. It’s also a chance to meet fellow art enthusiasts and head home with a personalised gift for yourself.

WHEN: Dec 22nd noon onwards

WHERE: Candies, Pali Hill

PRICE: Rs 1,500 (includes all materials)