Innovative cocktail recipes you can try this winter (Pic: Special Arrangement)

The season of cosy movie nights, lots of family time and holiday cheer is here! As the winter chill sets in, the atmosphere is turning festive with Christmas decorations and year-end excitement. Why not elevate the celebration with some winter cocktails? Whether you are having guests over, or enjoying relaxed family time, these cocktail recipes are ideal to mark the festive fervour.

While classic cocktails like eggnog and hot toddy enjoy a vast popularity during the winter season, these recipes offer a refreshing twist, blending Indian flavours with unique combinations.

Rooh Afzah Cosmopolitan

Ingredients

Vodka 45ml

Triple Sec 15ml

Lemon juice 15ml

Rooh Afzah 15ml

Rose syrup 5ml

Method

Mix all the ingredients and ice cubes in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Serve in Martini glass. Garnish with rose petal.

Fresh & Paantastic

Ingredients

Paan/Beetle leaves infused vodka 60ml

Lemon juice 15ml

Simple syrup 15ml

Method

Take one beetle leaf in a cocktail shaker and muddle. Add the paan infused vodka, lemon juice, sugar syrup and ice cubes. Shake well. Double strain in a Champagne Tulip. Garnish with paan leaf and lemon.

(Recipes by Akshay Singh, Bartender, Deltin)

Shikanji Caipiroska

Ingredients

Lemon wedges

Brown sugar

Lemon juice 15ml

Chilli infused vodka 60ml

Method

Muddle the lemon wedges and brown sugar in a shaker. Add lemon juice and chilli infused vodka to the shaker. Add ice cubes. Top up with soda Serve in an old-fashioned glass rimmed with chilli powder and black salt and garnish with chilli and lemon.

Cinnamon and Nutmeg Espresso

Ingredients

Bailey’s 15ml

Cinnamon infused vodka 45ml

Nutmeg powder

Method

Add all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Shake well. Serve in a martini glass rimmed with cinnamon and brown sugar powder. Sprinkle nutmeg powder on top.

(Recipes by Nikhil Dessai, Bartender, Deltin)

