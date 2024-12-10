Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was given JUST five minutes' training, reveals probe
Colaba: Police on the lookout of pervert who stalks women and then...
Mumbai: First cable-stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon
Mumbai: BMC offers to pick up your debris free if...
Zero action against hawkers: Bombay High Court pulls up BMC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Rooh Afzah Cosmopolitan to Shikanji Caipiroska bring in the winter season with these desi cocktail recipes

Rooh Afzah Cosmopolitan to Shikanji Caipiroska, bring in the winter season with these desi cocktail recipes

Updated on: 13 December,2024 09:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Whether you are having guests over, or enjoying relaxed family time, these cocktail recipes are perfect to enjoy the holiday cheer this winter

Rooh Afzah Cosmopolitan to Shikanji Caipiroska, bring in the winter season with these desi cocktail recipes

Innovative cocktail recipes you can try this winter (Pic: Special Arrangement)

Listen to this article
Rooh Afzah Cosmopolitan to Shikanji Caipiroska, bring in the winter season with these desi cocktail recipes
x
00:00

The season of cosy movie nights, lots of family time and holiday cheer is here! As the winter chill sets in, the atmosphere is turning festive with Christmas decorations and year-end excitement. Why not elevate the celebration with some winter cocktails? Whether you are having guests over, or enjoying relaxed family time, these cocktail recipes are ideal to mark the festive fervour.


While classic cocktails like eggnog and hot toddy enjoy a vast popularity during the winter season, these recipes offer a refreshing twist, blending Indian flavours with unique combinations.


Rooh Afzah Cosmopolitan


Winter cocktails

Ingredients

  • Vodka 45ml
  • Triple Sec 15ml
  • Lemon juice 15ml
  • Rooh Afzah 15ml
  • Rose syrup 5ml

Method

  1. Mix all the ingredients and ice cubes in a cocktail shaker and shake well.
  2. Serve in Martini glass.
  3. Garnish with rose petal.

Fresh & Paantastic

Winter cocktails

Ingredients

  • Paan/Beetle leaves infused vodka 60ml
  • Lemon juice 15ml
  • Simple syrup 15ml

Method

  1. Take one beetle leaf in a cocktail shaker and muddle.
  2. Add the paan infused vodka, lemon juice, sugar syrup and ice cubes.
  3. Shake well.
  4. Double strain in a Champagne Tulip.
  5. Garnish with paan leaf and lemon.

(Recipes by Akshay Singh, Bartender, Deltin)

Shikanji Caipiroska

Winter cocktails

Ingredients

  • Lemon wedges
  • Brown sugar
  • Lemon juice 15ml
  • Chilli infused vodka 60ml

Method

  1. Muddle the lemon wedges and brown sugar in a shaker.
  2. Add lemon juice and chilli infused vodka to the shaker.
  3. Add ice cubes.
  4. Top up with soda
  5. Serve in an old-fashioned glass rimmed with chilli powder and black salt and garnish with chilli and lemon.

Cinnamon and Nutmeg Espresso

Winter cocktails

Ingredients

  • Bailey’s 15ml
  • Cinnamon infused vodka 45ml
  • Nutmeg powder

Method

  1. Add all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.
  2. Shake well.
  3. Serve in a martini glass rimmed with cinnamon and brown sugar powder.
  4. Sprinkle nutmeg powder on top.

(Recipes by Nikhil Dessai, Bartender, Deltin)

Also Read: Sula Vineyards wins Gold and Silver at the Asian Sparkling Masters 2024

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cocktail Food and drink

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK