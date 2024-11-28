Breaking News
Sula Vineyards wins Gold and Silver at the Asian Sparkling Masters 2024

Sula Vineyards wins Gold and Silver at the Asian Sparkling Masters 2024

Updated on: 28 November,2024 03:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Source Moscato, a delightful expression of sweet sparkling wine, earned the coveted gold medal, while Sula Brut and Sula Tropicale Rosé were honoured with Silver medals

Sula Vineyards wins Gold and Silver at the Asian Sparkling Masters 2024

Indian wine producer has won the gold and silver medal for its sparkling wines. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Listen to this article
Sula Vineyards wins Gold and Silver at the Asian Sparkling Masters 2024
Indian wine producer Sula Vineyards has won the gold and silver medal for its sparkling wines at the prestigious Asian Sparkling Masters 2024. The competition is organised by The Drinks Business Asia, a renowned publication in the wine and spirits industry.


The Source Moscato, a delightful expression of sweet sparkling wine, earned the coveted gold medal, while Sula Brut and Sula Tropicale Rosé were honoured with Silver medals. 


Rajeev Samant, founder and CEO of Sula Vineyards, expressed his delight at this milestone achievement, stating, “Winning these accolades during our 25th anniversary year is a profound testament to how far Sula has come in its journey. From humble beginnings to crafting sparkling wines that now stand tall on the global stage, this recognition reaffirms our relentless pursuit of quality. These awards at the Asian Sparkling Masters highlight the meticulous craftsmanship behind each bottle and inspire us to continue redefining the possibilities of Indian viticulture for global appreciation.”
 
The Source Moscato, from The Source range, is a sweet, floral sparkling wine with a refreshing bubbly finish. From the Sula Classics range, the Sula Brut offers crisp elegance, while the Sula Tropicale Rosé delights with tropical fruit notes and a hint of sweetness, perfect for indulgent moments.


