Recycling old canvases, orange-peel ornaments and recycled wood fibre sledges—these Mumbaikars are making sure everyone has a Christmas that’s good for the planet

The workshop organised by Crestar aimed at re-cycling old canvases and making them Christmas-themed artwork Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Here's how these Mumbaikars are going green this Christmas x 00:00

With the holiday season around the corner, the spirit of Christmas takes on a more meaningful hue, blending tradition with sustainability. Across creative spaces, individuals and businesses are re-imagining festive practices to reflect a growing consciousness for the environment. Here’s how Mumbaikars are transforming holiday traditions into lessons of care, creativity, and conscious living.

ADVERTISEMENT

An artful advent

Crestar Creativity Centre, founded by Shaili Shah, stands as a testament to the healing and expressive power of art. “Crestar is a space where creativity flourishes, for both children and adults. My team and I have built this studio to embrace art education through a holistic approach,” says the Bandra resident who is also a firm believer in the therapeutic potential of art.

This Christmas, Crestar is giving old canvases a new lease on life. “We had several previously painted canvases lying around the studio, and I thought it would be fun and meaningful to recycle them. So, I organized a workshop where my students painted over these old canvases, creating Christmas-themed artwork that could be used as decorations, wall hangings or be given as gifts,” she explains.

For Shah, this initiative is more than a festive activity; it’s a lesson in mindfulness and sustainability. “Throughout the year, our students create beautiful paintings that often end up tucked away in the corners of their homes. This festive season, we are encouraging them to gift these works of art to loved ones. It’s a thoughtful, sustainable practice that makes their art even more meaningful.”

At Crestar, the focus extends beyond creating art—it’s about fostering self-expression and environmental responsibility. “We believe in teaching young minds to use art as a tool for self-expression, and we try to do this while being mindful of the environment,” Shah adds.

This initiative demonstrates how small, creative steps can inspire mindful and sustainable celebrations, making art a gift that keeps on giving.

Guilt-free gifting

Foram Shah

Glamfleet is a bespoke gifting and design studio,” says founder Foram Shah, whose latest festive collection focuses on sustainable creativity. “This year, we have introduced DIY gifting kits featuring medium-density fibreboard (MDF), which is sustainable as it’s made from recycled wood fibres,” she explains.

The Christmas-themed MDF cutouts—such as sledges, Santa’s home, and ornaments—offer a sustainable alternative to traditional decorations. “They’re non-breakable, reusable, and customizable, with a long shelf life. Sustainability is about reuse, reduce, and recycle, and these kits tick all the boxes,” Shah emphasizes.

DIY MDF cut-outs of Christmas tree ornaments and DIY MDF cut-outs of Santa’s home

The kits are more than just eco-friendly products; they’re an experience. “Each kit includes paints, brushes, ribbons, and decorative stickers, allowing users to personalize their ornaments. It’s a wonderful way to bond with family or friends while embracing mindful gifting practices,” she says.

By combining creativity, sustainability, and joy, Glamfleet’s DIY kits showcase how festive traditions can align with eco-friendly practices without compromising on fun.

Peels, wool and hay

Jasmine D’Souza

At Jasmine D’Souza’s home in Andheri, Christmas is not just a celebration but a lesson in sustainability. “Our tree is decorated with several handmade, reusable ornaments,” she shares, gesturing to a collection of unique baubles that reflect creativity and care.

One of her favourites is a pair of crocheted character doll ornaments, a gift from a friend. “She crochets as a hobby and gave them last year. It was such a thoughtful gift”.

D’Souza’s incorporates repurposed materials such as hay from mango crates while setting up the crib at her home and Crochet Christmas tree ornament

Sustainable holiday practices are a cherished family tradition at her home. “My father, Anand Desai was always into arts and crafts. He would carefully peel oranges to craft star-shaped ornaments from what would have been food waste. After the peels had dried and hardened, he’d string them up on our tree. We still use some of those ornaments he made when we were just children” says D’Souza. These simple creations have become heirlooms in the family.

Even her crib setup incorporates repurposed materials. “During the summer, mango crates often come with hay. I save this hay until Christmas and use it as the base for the crib I set up at home,” she explains.

Her family’s efforts serve as a reminder that a greener Christmas can be both festive and fulfilling.