From sustainable alternatives of common décor items to DIY pieces that can add more meaning to your space, interior designers share eco-friendly ways to decorate your homes innovatively to reflect the festive cheer

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Vibrant lights brightening up the atmosphere, beautiful diyas lending charm to the festival, colourful rangolis at entrances inviting you inside, refreshing torans spreading the festive cheer – adorning homes with décor items is an essential part of Diwali that most people look forward to. It is not only an opportunity to transform your space but also to employ our creativity in the process.



While there are many traditional ways of decorating homes during festivals, adapting and innovating while staying true to traditions is key to maintaining the essence of the festival without causing harm to the environment. Festivities can have a significant environmental impact and it is our responsibility to minimise it with sustainable practices. “As we become more conscious of our environmental footprint, incorporating sustainability into our festive décor is both a mindful and beautiful way to celebrate Diwali 2024,” says Amrita Gupta, Chief Interior Designer & Director of Manglam Group.



Going sustainable with Diwali décor

From using natural materials to opting for reusable items, there are many ways to elevate your interiors sustainably. “Some simple yet impactful décor ideas bring in the spirit of Diwali while keeping sustainability at the forefront, proving that conscious design can be as beautiful as it is responsible,” believes interior designer Misbah Kapadia, founder and curator of Design Konstruct.



The experts share the following ideas to implement sustainable home décor choices:

Decorate your space with natural elements like handmade clay diyas, which not only bring warmth but also align with eco-conscious practices and support local artisans.

Instead of artificial flowers, opt for real marigolds, jasmine and other seasonal blooms to bring in the freshness of nature. These are also compostable after use.

You can also embrace reusable fabric décor such as handwoven table runners, cushion covers and wall hangings made from organic cotton or jute. These can be repurposed beyond the festive season, making them both stylish and eco-friendly. Sustainable candles are excellent alternatives to paraffin-based candles, providing a warm glow without harmful emissions. Additionally, investing in decor pieces that use reclaimed wood or recycled materials not only elevates your interiors but also contributes to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Upcycled or reusable décor, such as brass or metal lanterns, can be filled with candles or fairy lights to add a soft, festive glow.

You can also incorporate eco-friendly paints for wall art or rangoli designs.



Eco-friendly alternatives to common décor items

Opting for a sustainable approach to Diwali décor does not mean letting go of items that have adorned your homes for years during Diwali. One can just innovate and choose eco-friendly alternatives to those décor pieces. Many such options can help create an equally festive yet environmentally conscious ambiance.



“Instead of plastic string lights, choose energy-efficient LED lights that consume far less electricity and last longer. These lights can be wrapped around windows, balconies or even in jars to create a warm and inviting glow,” suggests Gupta.



She continues, “Decorative bowls filled with organic spices, dried flowers or scented herbs can replace non-biodegradable décor items and add a lovely aroma to your home. Upcycled glass jars or wine bottles painted or decorated with ethnic patterns can serve as beautiful candle holders or vases, contributing to a rustic yet elegant feel.”



Switching to eco-friendly décor alternatives that also support local and sustainable craftsmanship is a special way to celebrate Diwali. Kapadia states, “Swap out plastic décor items for handcrafted pieces made from natural materials like wood, bamboo or clay. Terracotta diyas, for instance, not only add traditional charm but are also biodegradable. Choosing long-lasting, artisanal décor such as brass figurines or hand-painted pottery helps elevate your home’s aesthetic while supporting sustainable craftsmanship.”



Other eco-friendly swaps she suggests are:

For rangolis, use dried flower petals, turmeric and rice flour instead of chemical-laden powders.

Fabric banners and buntings made from leftover textiles are fantastic alternatives to single-use plastic streamers and can be stored for future festivals.



Do it yourself

While all these eco-friendly items can easily be found in the market or may just be lying at your home, one way to lend character to these is to use your creativity. “One of the joys of celebrating Diwali is adding a personal touch to your home through DIY decor. There are many creative and simple ways to elevate your interiors using materials you already have at home,” says Gupta.



She suggests the following DIY ideas that you can use for your home:

You can create your own lanterns by wrapping leftover fabric or paper around mason jars or old containers and placing tea lights inside. These lanterns are perfect for lighting up entryways, balconies or even table centerpieces.

Another easy DIY project is to create eco-friendly torans or door hangings using natural materials like coconut shells, dried orange slices or small terracotta ornaments. You can string these together with jute twine to create an authentic and sustainable decor piece.

For a touch of elegance, use old sarees or dupattas to make drapes or decorative table runners, adding a traditional yet personal feel to your space.

If you have children or enjoy crafting, try making hand-painted diyas or candles. Using non-toxic paints or natural dyes, you can create colourful and unique pieces to light up your home.



Not only are DIY Diwali décor ideas fun but also a great way to bond with loved ones. “DIY décor projects are creative, eco-friendly and perfect for involving the whole family in the festive preparations,” believes Kapadia.



She gives the following ideas:

One easy DIY project is turning old glass jars or bottles into candle holders or vases. Wrap them with jute twine or paint them with eco-friendly paints for a festive look.

For a natural touch, you can make your garlands using dried flowers, herbs or fabric scraps. These garlands are not only beautiful but can be reused each year.

Another idea is to create your rangoli using organic powders or flower petals, adding a colourful, biodegradable element to your entrance.

Hand painting terracotta diyas is another fun project that allows for customisation, and these can be reused year after year.