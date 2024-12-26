Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate eight New Year's Eve Special trains; check details here

Updated on: 26 December,2024 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The first New Year’s Eve 2024 Special train will depart Churchgate on January 1 at 1.15 am and arrive at Virar at 2.55 am, followed by another local to Virar from Churchgate. It will leave at 2 am and arrive Virar at 3.40 am

Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate eight New Year's Eve Special trains; check details here

Representational pic

Western Railway on Thursday informed that it will operate eight special suburban trains on New Year's Eve 2024.
 
The details of the trains are given below: 


Down direction 


The first New Year’s Eve 2024 Special train will depart Churchgate on January 1 at 1.15 am and arrive at Virar at 2.55 am, followed by another local to Virar from Churchgate. It will leave at 2 am and arrive Virar at 3.40 am.


The third train will leave from Churchgate at 2.30 am and arrive Virar at 4.10 am and the last special train will depart at 3.25 am and arrive its destination at 5.05 am.

Up direction 

The first New Year’s Eve 2024 Special train will depart Virar at 12.15 am and arrive Churchgate at 1.52 am on January 1. This will be followed by another train which will depart Virar at 12.45 am and arrive Churchgate at 2.22 am.

The third special train will reach Churchgate at 3.17 am after leaving from Virar at 1.40 am.

The final train in the up direction will depart from Virar at 3.05 am and arrive at Churchgate at 4.41 am.

All these special trains will halt at all stations.
 
Passengers are requested to note the same, avail these services and travel safely, the Western Railway said.

Mumbai local train update: CR announces special suburban services

To ensure smooth travel for passengers celebrating New Year’s Eve, the Central Railway (CR) on Thursday announced the operation of four special suburban train services during the midnight hours of December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025. 

These services will run on both the Main Line and Harbour Line, catering to the anticipated rush of late-night commuters, said CR in an official statement.  

Main Line  
Departure from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): 01:30 am, arriving at Kalyan at 3 am.  
Departure from Kalyan: 1.30 am, arriving at CSMT at 3 am.  

Harbour Line  
Departure from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): 01:30 am, arriving at Panvel at 2.50 am.  
Departure from Panvel: 01.30 am, arriving at CSMT at 2.50 am.  

All these special services will halt at all stations en route to ensure maximum convenience for passengers, CR said.

 

