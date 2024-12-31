Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police launch New Year campaign with beer bottle mascots to promote road safety

Mumbai Traffic Police launch New Year campaign with beer bottle mascots to promote road safety

Updated on: 31 December,2024 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The campaign aims to promote road safety by encouraging drivers to avoid drinking and driving while adhering to traffic norms

Mumbai Traffic Police launch New Year campaign with beer bottle mascots to promote road safety

The campaign conducted on December 30 by the traffic police in south Mumbai. Pics/Mumbai traffic police

Mumbai Traffic Police launch New Year campaign with beer bottle mascots to promote road safety
The Mumbai Traffic Police are conducting a special drive in which beer bottle mascots will distribute promise bands to drivers.


The campaign aims to promote road safety by encouraging drivers to avoid drinking and driving while adhering to traffic norms. The beer bottle mascots, along with traffic police, will greet drivers with a "Happy New Year" and distribute promise bands. "The promise bands will be given to drivers to encourage them to follow traffic norms," said DCP South Zone, Pradnya Jedge.


On the occasion of the New Year celebrations, the beer bottle mascots and the police will conduct this campaign near the selfie point at CSMT Junction, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Marine Drive during the evening hours.


