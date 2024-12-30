The police said that in order to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and to ensure safety of the pedestrian during the New Year celebrations, certain traffic regulations were being implemented

Ahead of the New Year 2025 celebrations in the city, Mumbai Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for motorists in south Mumbai.

The police issued a list of traffic restrictions in south Mumbai and said that certain traffic regulations would be implemented from 15.00 hrs. of 31st December, 2024 till 06:00 hrs. of 1st January, 2025.

In the traffic notification, the police said that in order to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and to ensure safety of the pedestrian during the New Year celebrations, certain traffic regulations were being implemented except for the emergency vehicles like the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Ambulances etc.

Traffic restrictions including no parking on some roads, road closures, as well as parking arrangements, for the New Year 2025 celebrations were being made.

There will be no parking facilities under the Colaba and Marin drive Traffic Division, people are requested to use public transports specially train/local trains, the police said.

The police said that the Mumbai Coastal Road will remain open during 31/12/2024, 23.00 hrs. to 01/01/2025, time 23.00 hrs. for vehicular traffic.

Following traffic advisory is suggested to avoided obstruction & inconvenience to public.

Road Closed

1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg: The stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Chowk (Regal Junction) towards Gateway of India upto The Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club).

Alternative Route: Shahid Bhagat Sing Marg - Left turn- Mahakavi Bhushan Marg- Right turn- Boman Behram Road will proceed to desired destination.

2. Adam Street: The stretch of Adam Street (Electric Pole No.AS-5) between Boman Behram Road junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction.

Alternative Route: Mahakavi Bhushan Marg - Right turn - Boman Behram Road- Right turn - K. S. Dhariya Chowk (Best Junction) - Right turn wil proceed to the desired destination via Shahid Bhagat Sing Marg.

3. P. Ramchandani Marg: The stretch of Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) to Adam Street junction shall be closed for all the types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Alternative Route: The Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club) Haji Niyaz Azmi Marg Bhid Bhanjan Mandir right turn via Shahid Bhagat Sing Marg and proceed to desired destination.

4. K. S. Dhariya Chowk (BEST Junction): Smt. Violet Alva Chowk - P. Ramchandani all other traffic except emergency service vehicles will be prohibited to reach P. Ramchandani.

Alternative Route: K. S. Dhariya Chowk (Best Junction) - Smt. Violet Alva Chowk - Right turn - Boman Behram Road - Haji Niyaz Azmi Marg - Left turn - The Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club).

5. N. S Road (North Bound): N.S Road North Bound will remain closed for all the types of vehicular traffic from N.C.P.A, Girguam Chowapatty.

Alternative Route:

- Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction) - Right turn by Maharshi Karve- Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- will proceed to desired destination.

-Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction - left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil - CTO Junction - will proceed to desired destination.

- Metro junction Shamaldas Gandhi Marg- Princess Street Bridge- Coastal Road- will proceed to desired destination.

6. N. S Road (South Bound): Bhara Tambe Chowk (Band Stand) to NCPA/Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) will be closed for all types of vehicles as per requirement.

Alternative Route:

- By Costa Road N.S.Road traffic existing from the road towards Shahid Bhagat sing Marg will be diverted from Pricess street bridge (Meghdoodt Bridge) - Shamaldas Gandhi Marg- Vardhmaan Chowk.

- Kemps Corner Bridge - take Left Turn and proceed to desired destination at Nana Chowk.

- From RTI Junction take a left turn to NS Patkar marg -Pandit Paluskar Chowk-(Opera House) left turn -SVP Road also take right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk -(Opera House) and proceed to the desire destination via Maharshi Karve Road.

- From Vinoly Chowapatty Junction take a left turn and will be proceed to desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road.

7. Veer Nariman Road: Both bounds Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) to Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) will remain close for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route:

Proceed to desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Dinshaw Vacha: Via Dinshaw Vacha North bound from WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal Babuna Chowk (Marine Plaza Junction) will be closed for vehicles.

Alternative Route:

Maharshi Karve Road - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines - Charni Road - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) will proceed to desired destination.

Madam Cama Road: North bound will remain closed from all types of vehicles from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai chavan chowk (Air India Junction).

Alternative Route:

Via Maharshi Karve Road - Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines- Charni Road - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) will proceed to desired destination.

10. Barrister Rajni Patel Marg: North bound from Sakhar Bhavan Junction to NS Road will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route:

Hotel Trident out gate - Right Turn - Sakhar Bhavan Junction - Barrister Rajni Patel Marg - Usha Mehta Chowk - Free Press Circle will proceed to desired destination.

Vinay K Shah Marg: North bound from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Murali Deora Chowk - N S Road Vinay K Shah Marg leading to the road will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route:

Ramnath Goenka Marg - Sakhar Bhavan Junction - Right turn - Barrister Rajni Patel Marg - Free Press Junction circle will proceed to desired destination.

Alighting Point: In fornt of MLA NIWAS extended on Shahaid Bhagat Singh Marg Mahatma Gandhi road opposite Jahangir Art Gallery.

No Parking:

From 15.00 hrs on 31/12/2024 to 06-00 Am on Dated 01/01/2025 parking of all types vehicles will be prohibited on the South and North bound on the following road, the police said.

- Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road

- Barrister Rajni Patel Marg

- Madam Cama Road

- Ramnath Goenka Marg

- Dinshaw Vacha Road

- Veer Nariman Road

- Maharshi Karve Road

- Vinay K Shah Road

- Mahatma Gandhi Road.