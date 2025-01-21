Gadchiroli police intercepted a vehicle transporting illegal liquor, seizing goods worth Rs 3.4 lakh in a successful operation on January 20, 2025.

In a significant crackdown on illegal liquor trade, the Gadchiroli police seized a four-wheeled vehicle along with contraband alcohol worth ₹3,42,500. The operation took place on January 20, 2025, as part of an ongoing effort to curb the illegal sale and transport of alcohol in the district, where a prohibition law is in effect.

The operation was initiated after receiving a tip-off from an anonymous source that a silver Ford Fiesta vehicle was transporting illegal liquor from the Aramori area, heading towards Wadsa. Acting swiftly, police officer Shailesh Torakpawar of Wadsa Police Station, under the supervision of Police Inspector Ajay Jagtap, began tracking the vehicle. However, the driver attempted to evade the police by speeding away from Shankarpur towards Kurkheda.

Upon receiving further information from Inspector Jagtap, Inspector Mahendra Wagh of Kurkheda Police Station, along with a police team, set up an ambush near Gothangav. At around 10:00 PM, the Ford Fiesta was spotted speeding towards their position. Despite attempts by the police to stop the vehicle, the driver continued to flee, eventually managing to escape into the night after abandoning the vehicle near Tukaram Vidyalaya in Mauja Kadoli.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 25 boxes containing 2,375 bottles of illegal liquor, specifically 90 ml bottles of Tiger Brand Santara, estimated to be worth Rs 1,42,500. The vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, was also valued at Rs 2,00,000, bringing the total value of the seized goods to Rs 3,42,500.

Following this discovery, a case was registered at Kurkheda Police Station under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and the Motor Vehicle Act. The authorities are continuing their investigation to track down the driver, who remains at large.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, Additional Superintendents of Police Yatish Deshmukh (Operations), M. Ramesh (Administration), Dr. Shrenik Lodha (Aheri), Sub-Divisional Police Officers Suraj Jagtap (Gadchiroli) and Ravindra Bhosale (Kurkheda), as well as the dedicated officers from both Wadsa and Kurkheda Police Stations. The success of this operation highlights the police's continued commitment to enforcing prohibition laws and curbing the illegal liquor trade in the region.