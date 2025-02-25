Breaking News
Maharashtra: 45-year-old man held from Surat for raping three girls in Palghar

Updated on: 25 February,2025 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The suspect had allegedly raped three girls including two sisters, an official said

A 45-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly raping three girls in Virar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra was held from Surat, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


The suspect had allegedly raped three girls and among the victims, two are sisters, an official said.


The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the girls, including two siblings aged 13 and 17, in his house in Virar after allegedly spiking their drinks last December, an official said.


One of the victims is the daughter of the accused's friend who is in jail, while two girls are his neighbours, he said, adding that the accused raped the girls repeatedly.

An FIR was registered against the man on February 23 under sections 64 (2) (m) (Commits rape on the same woman again) and 65 (1) (rape on a woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was arrested from Surat in Gujarat, said the police.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Palghar district, the police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl following which she became pregnant, an official said on Monday, according to the PTI.

The 22-year-old accused and the girl, both residents of the same locality in Nalasopara area of Palghar in Maharashtra, knew each other, an official said.

According to the police, the accused went to the girl's house earlier last month when she was alone at home and allegedly raped her, the official from Achole police station said.

During a recent medical examination, the girl was found to be six weeks pregnant, he said.

Following the medical examination, the girl's mother approached the Palghar Police and filed a complaint in the matter.

The police officials began to investigate the case and the accused was arrested on Saturday.

He has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 64 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, the news agency reported on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)

