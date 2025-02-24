Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Differently abled girl killed in Maharashtras Thane her mother among 3 booked

Differently-abled girl killed in Maharashtra's Thane, her mother among 3 booked

Updated on: 24 February,2025 11:12 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The gruesome crime, whose motive was not immediately clear, took place in the Gaodevi area of Naupada and a video of the body's disposal has gone viral on social media

Differently-abled girl killed in Maharashtra's Thane, her mother among 3 booked

Representational Pic/File

A differently-abled girl was killed allegedly by her mother, who later disposed of the body with help from the victim's grandmother, and an another unidentified woman in Maharashtra's Thane city, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI.


The gruesome murder case in Thane, whose motive was not immediately clear, took place in the Gaodevi area of Naupada in the district and a video of the body's disposal has gone viral on social media following which the police has launched investigations into the case.


The Naupada Police in Thane later issued a press release and said that a complaint has been filed against the three women under sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), accorsing to the PTI.


A 42-year-old woman provided information that led to the registration of the FIR against the accused, said the release.

The 17-year-old victim, who suffered from a physical disability since birth, was unable to walk or talk and had been bedridden. Reports indicate she had been suffering from a severe illness since February 15, said the police.

On the night of February 19, the victim's mother (39) administered medication that allegedly caused her death. The following day, at around 1:30 am, the woman, along with her mother (60) and another unidentified woman aged 35-40, wrapped the girl's body in a white bedsheet, placed it in a car, and transported it to an undisclosed location where it was disposed of, said the release, the news agency reported.

The Thane Police are investigating the case to locate the victim's remains and establish further details regarding the body disposal site and the involvement of the third woman, it said.

The CCTV footage showing the three women carrying the body to a car and transporting it has surfaced on social media.

However, talking to the media, the girl's father insisted that his daughter is still alive and she has been taken for treatment elsewhere as the medical care in Thane was costly, the PTI reported on Monday.

(with PTI inputs)

