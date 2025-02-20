Mumbai Police arrested two individuals and seized 5.4 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 10.08 crore at a guest house near Dadar. The accused, hailing from Mumbai and West Bengal, have been booked under the NDPS Act.

Representational Pic

Two arrested with Rs 10 crore worth of mephedrone at Mumbai guest house

In a significant drug bust, the Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals after seizing a consignment of mephedrone worth ₹10.08 crore from a guest house in the city, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to PTI reports, the operation was carried out by the Crime Branch following a tip-off regarding drug trafficking activities. The team, led by 'encounter specialist' Inspector Daya Nayak from the Bandra unit, laid a trap at a private guest house near the Swaminarayan temple in Dadar (East) on Wednesday evening.

As per PTI, the accused arrived at the location late at night, carrying the consignment of the synthetic stimulant drug. However, sensing the presence of law enforcement, one of them attempted to flee the scene but was swiftly apprehended. Both individuals were eventually taken into custody by the crime branch team early on Thursday morning.

Officials stated that 5.4 kg of mephedrone, commonly known as MD, was seized during the raid. The confiscated drug holds an estimated value of ₹10.08 crore in the international market.

PTI reports that the arrested individuals have been identified as Jahangir Shaha Alam Shaikh (29), a resident of Govandi in Mumbai, and Senaul Julum Sekh (28) from Malda in West Bengal. Both have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB Mumbai busts international drug syndicate, seizes Rs 200 crore worth of narcotics

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai Zonal Unit (NCB MZU) has seized narcotics worth approximately ₹200 crore. The contraband included 11.540 kg of high-quality cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid strain hydroponic weed/ganja, and 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis gummies, with four individuals being arrested in connection with the case.

The operation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Drug-Free India’ (Nasha Mukt Bharat) and follows directives issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to combat the growing menace of drug syndicates operating in India, particularly in Mumbai.

According to NCB officials, the breakthrough was achieved after sustained intelligence efforts following an earlier seizure of 200 grams of cocaine in January 2025. By carefully tracking leads through both technical surveillance and human intelligence, officers successfully traced the source of the larger drug cache.

On 31 January 2025, a raid in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra led to the discovery of the massive haul, including high-grade cocaine, hydroponic weed, cannabis gummies, and a sum of ₹1,60,000 in cash. The consignment was initially detected at an international courier agency in Mumbai, where a parcel destined for Australia raised suspicions. A detailed probe enabled NCB Mumbai to track the consignment back to its bulk storage location in Navi Mumbai.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the syndicate is being operated by individuals based abroad. Some portions of the seized contraband were smuggled from the United States to Mumbai and were being distributed to multiple recipients within India and overseas via courier services, small cargo shipments, and human carriers.

Authorities have revealed that those involved in the syndicate operated anonymously, frequently using false identities and pseudonyms to conduct drug transactions and evade law enforcement.

So far, four individuals have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing to trace the backward and forward linkages of this highly organised drug network. NCB Mumbai is actively working to identify additional culprits and dismantle the entire syndicate responsible for the illicit trade.

The latest seizure is being seen as a major success in India’s fight against narcotics trafficking, with authorities remaining vigilant in their efforts to combat drug smuggling networks and curb the flow of contraband into the country.