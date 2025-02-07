IT professional succumbed to injuries after being struck on head with a helmet for trying to overtake; police cite blurry footage. According to police, Sharma worked at a Vashi-based IT firm and was returning to his home in Kharghar when the incident happened. “On February 2, the victim attempted to overtake the accused’s scooter near Belpada

Navi Mumbai police are investigating an incident in which an IT professional succumbed to injuries after being struck with a helmet while riding home from work on February 2. The accused fled the scene after the assault. Ten specialised teams from the Crime Branch and Navi Mumbai police have analysed CCTV footage and recorded witness statements but have yet to identify the accused. “The CCTV images and videos are blurred. None of the cameras have captured the number plate of the scooter, which has significantly hindered the investigation,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

The deceased has been identified as Shivkumar Sharma, 45. His nephew Dhruv Chadda, said, “My uncle has been beaten to death. I just demand justice and quick apprehension of the accused. I am still shocked that an unknown man could have so much anger that he banged the helmet multiple times in a fit of rage. Whatever has happened is unfortunate, and we are not in a position to further comment on this incident.”

According to police, Sharma worked at a Vashi-based IT firm and was returning to his home in Kharghar when the incident happened. “On February 2, the victim attempted to overtake the accused’s scooter near Belpada and Utsav Chowk. Both stopped in the middle of the road and engaged in a verbal and physical altercation. However, the accused struck the victim’s head with a helmet seven to eight times before fleeing the scene,” a police officer said.

Sharma later arrived at the police station to file an FIR but collapsed. “We took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead after receiving initial medical attention. He died of internal injuries,” an officer said.

An FIR has been registered against two unidentified individuals, and the investigation is ongoing. A senior official from Kharghar police station told mid-day, “The first accused, who was wearing green-coloured clothes, struck the victim with the helmet, while the second accused, wearing a black shirt, is suspected to be his accomplice. We believe the incident happened in a fit of rage, but we have yet to determine the exact motive as the accused remain at large. We are actively investigating the case.”

“The challenge is that despite analysing footage from over 70,000 CCTV cameras, we have not been able to identify the vehicle’s registration number. All we know is that it is a bluish-coloured Activa or Scooty, and the number starts with MH03, which is quite common. None of the cameras have captured the full number plate. We have now circulated a screen grab in our WhatsApp groups, particularly in the eastern suburbs like Chembur and Govandi, where our suspect is more likely to be,” an officer involved in the investigation said.

An FIR has been registered against two unidentified individuals under Section 103 (punishment for murder), Section 351 (criminal intimidation), and Section 3 (common intention) of the BNS.