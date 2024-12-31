Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Milind Bharambe, expressed concerns about illegal immigrants, particularly Africans, who enter the country on student, medical, or business visas but eventually engage in the narcotics trade

Representational Image

Navi Mumbai police launches crackdown on illegal immigrants involved in narcotics trade

To address concerns about the illegal narcotics trade, the Navi Mumbai Police conducted a crackdown on foreign nationals residing illegally in the city, many of whom are involved in drug-related offenses, reported news agency ANI.

Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Milind Bharambe, expressed concerns about illegal immigrants, particularly Africans, who enter the country on student, medical, or business visas but eventually engage in the narcotics trade.

"Those who are illegal immigrants, especially Africans, are indulging in the trade of narcotics. They come on student visas, medical visas, and business visas, but over time, they begin engaging in the narcotics trade. Several have been arrested and are in jail. Navi Mumbai Police has taken action against Africans involved in the narcotics trade in the last two years," he said, reported ANI.

Furthermore, he stated that the Navi Mumbai police are actively preparing to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the upcoming festivities. The police are taking comprehensive measures to prevent any unexpected incidents and ensure that all celebrations proceed smoothly and safely for the community.

Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, assured that police personnel would be deployed to ensure the safety of every citizen and urged people to remain responsible during celebrations and adhere to laws and regulations.

"The Navi Mumbai Police is ready to provide a safe and secure environment for the people to celebrate the New Year. Police will be deployed," he said. Additionally, officers will be deployed in plain clothes to monitor drug consumption in major areas of the city, reported ANI.

"I want to appeal to people not to drink and drive. There are many farmhouses in Panvel, and officers in plain clothes will be stationed to keep a check on drug consumption," he added.

Police aiming at 'drug-free', 'incident-free' start to 2025 in Navi Mumbai: Bharambe

Navi Mumbai police on Sunday appealed to citizens to stay away from alcohol and drugs while driving on December 31 night and said they are fully prepared to ensure a safe start to 2025.

With various events scheduled at hotels, farmhouses, and other venues, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said cops would be deployed on key roads and junctions to provide a safe environment for families, particularly women and children.

"We urge citizens not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Let us welcome the New Year responsibly and ensure safety for ourselves and others. Our aim is to start 2025 'drug-free' and 'incident-free," he said in a press conference.

The police are focusing on enforcing road safety laws, including a strict crackdown on drunk driving and narcotics usage, he said.

To maintain order during the celebrations, especially at large gatherings and parties in Panvel, Uran and other areas, additional measures, including deployment of undercover cops, will be in place, he said.

"Let us come together to celebrate responsibly and safely. The police are here to support and protect every citizen as we ring in the New Year," he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)