Representational Image

An official on Monday said that the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police arrested three persons, including a woman, involved in drug trafficking and seized 100 grams of heroin valued at Rs 20 lakh, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANC officials raided a flat in a residential locality at Turbhe, where they arrested two brothers, Iktharul Irshad Sheikh (25) and Sattarul Irshad Sheikh (22), in connection with the Navi Mumbai drugs case. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had procured the drugs from Firozabi Hasim Shaikh (38), who was later traced and arrested by the police, reported PTI.

An FIR was registered against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police are now investigating the source of the contraband and identifying potential buyers involved in the network in connection with the Navi Mumbai drugs case.

In another case, a 53-year-old businessman from Navi Mumbai was allegedly cheated of Rs 33.3 lakh by a woman who befriended him on an online dating application, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the businessman from Ghansoli, a case was registered at the Cyber police station on Friday under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, an official said, reported PTI.

The complainant has alleged that a woman who identified herself as Pragati Dahiya contacted him on a dating app, and they met and communicated on WhatsApp between March and July 2024. The accused lured him into giving her Rs 33.3 lakh whenever they met in five months, he said, reported PTI.

The accused failed to return the money, following which the complainant approached the police, the official said, adding that a probe is underway and no arrest has been made.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman and her son have been arrested for allegedly causing the death of her husband four months ago in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The police on Saturday arrested Digha residents Laxmi Bhagwan Patekar and her son Sumit (23) on charges under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, senior inspector Devendra Pol of the Rabale MIDC police station said, reported PTI.

The victim, Bhagwan Patekar (52), was an alcoholic and would beat up the mother-son duo. On the evening of May 20, when the victim got violent, the accused beat him up, and he was admitted to a hospital, he said, reported PTI.

The victim died of internal injuries on May 26, the official said.

Following a probe, the two accused were arrested for causing his death, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)