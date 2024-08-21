The accused allegedly stopped the girls, aged 10 and 11 years, near a road intersection at around 8 PM on Tuesday and touched them in appropriately, the officials said

A 48-year-old man was arrested by Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly molesting two minor girls on way to purchase stationery in Digha village, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the accused, identified as Sanjay Gaikwad, allegedly stopped the girls, aged 10 and 11 years, near a road intersection at around 8 PM on Tuesday and touched them in appropriately, the FIR stated.

Police registered a case under section 74 (Assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint lodged by the father of one of the girls and arrested Gaikwad from Digha, as per the PTI.

Further investigation is underway.

Woman molested on skywalk in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident, A 34-year-old woman was molested by a man on a skywalk in Kurla area in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The accused, who was beaten up after the incident by some passersby, was taken into custody and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

After getting down at the suburban Chunabhatti railway station, the woman was walking down the skywalk towards LBS road when a man caught hold of her from behind in the darkness and said she was his wife, the official said.

The woman raised alarm, but he tried to pull her towards him by grabbing her hair, as per the complaint.

Some passersby came to her help and thrashed the accused, the official said.

Teams of Dharavi and Kurla police stations rushed to the spot after being alerted and took the accused, identified as Ganesh Prasad (42), in custody, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Prasad, a resident of Khar, was taken to hospital as he had suffered injuries during the thrashing.

A case under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against him and a probe was underway, the police official said.

(with PTI inputs)