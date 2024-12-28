With the city set to welcome 2025, Bharambe assured residents that the police department is taking extensive precautions to ensure a safe and festive environment while urging the public to exercise caution, particularly with regard to drunk driving

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article New Year 2024: Navi Mumbai Police warns of strict action against drunk driving x 00:00

Navi Mumbai Police has warned citizens of taking strict action in cases of drunk driving during new year 2024 celebrations in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe held a press conference on Saturday and announced the security and safety measures being implemented for the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations. With the city set to welcome 2025, Bharambe assured residents that the police department is taking extensive precautions to ensure a safe and festive environment while urging the public to exercise caution, particularly with regard to drunk driving.

Addressing the media, Navi Mumbai CP Milind Bharambe stated that the police would be vigilant across the city to prevent any untoward incidents during the New Year festivities.

The Navi Mumbai Police will deploy multiple mega check posts across key locations in the city, particularly near popular nightlife hubs, party venues, and major roads. These check posts will be set up to conduct breathalyzer tests and check for any signs of impaired driving. Officers will also be stationed at strategic points to monitor the movement of vehicles, and violators will be penalized under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police official said.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe addressed the media about preparations for New Year’s celebrations.



He also urged citizens to avoid drunk driving, highlighting that mega check posts will be set up across Navi Mumbai and strict action will be taken against… pic.twitter.com/EoKUKohczR — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 28, 2024

Bharambe warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mumbai Police plans to deploy thousands of cops on city streets

Mumbai Police on Friday said that it has planned extensive security measures in city for New Year Eve 2024 and will deploy thousands of cops on city streets.

The police said that on the occasion of New Year’s Eve, 31st December 2024, various public places, hotels, shopping malls, and other establishments in Mumbai will host special events to mark the arrival of the New Year. Citizens across the city will celebrate with enthusiasm and joy. To ensure law and order during these celebrations, the Mumbai Police have made extensive security arrangements.

According to the police, under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police and the Special Commissioner of Police, and under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), a robust police presence has been planned.

"A total of 2,184 police officers and 12,048 police personnel will be deployed across the city, including senior officers like 8 Additional Commissioners of Police, 29 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 53 Assistant Commissioners of Police. Along with this, specialized teams such as SRPF platoons, QRAT teams, BDDs teams, RCP platoons, and Home Guards will also be stationed at critical locations," said an official.

To ensure a smooth and safe celebration, the police will set up checkpoints at various locations and conduct regular patrolling in crowded areas.

"There will also be fixed-point security measures, especially in high-traffic zones," the official said.