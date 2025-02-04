The official said that the police are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering witness statements in order to trace the perpetrators

A 45-year-old man was attacked and killed by two unidentified two-wheeler riders in a road rage incident in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The police have filed a murder case in connection with the attack that took place in Kharghar on Sunday night, an official said.

As per PTI, he said that the victim, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma, a local of Vashi, was riding his two-wheeler on the Belpada-Utsav Chowk road when he allegedly cut in front of two persons on a scooter.

The official said that angered by the manoeuvre, the two accused stopped Sharma's scooter and confronted him. One of them grabbed the victim, while the other accused hit him on the head with a helmet.

He said that Sharma collapsed on the spot, and passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, PTI reported.

The official said that the police are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering witness statements in order to trace the perpetrators.

Malad Road Rage: 9 arrested for beating biker to death

An auto-rickshaw driver and eight others were held after a 28-year-old biker was killed in a road rage incident in Dindoshi, Malad. The victim was lynched and succumbed to injuries after a confrontation with the auto driver. The police are on the search for the other accused.

According to the Dindoshi police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening on Daftary Road near Pushpa Park when the auto driver, identified as Avinash Kadam, made a sharp cut and overtook the bike rider. The Activa rider, Akash Maeen, confronted Kadam, which led to an altercation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Maeen injured the accused by hitting him with an object, which led his friends to join in and attack Maeen.

A video of the incident surfaced, capturing the assault. In the footage, Maeen is seen thrown to the ground while his mother, Deepali, desperately tries to shield him by lying on top of him and holding him tightly. His father, Dattatry, also attempts to intervene but is attacked.

Police reported that Maeen was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away later that night during treatment. Following the incident, a murder case was filed against Kadam and the others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police also revealed that Maeen was riding with his wife at the time, on their way to visit his parents in Malad East for the Dussehra festival. Maeen’s wife was the pillion rider on the Activa, while his parents were in another autorickshaw heading towards Kurar.



