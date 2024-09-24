Breaking News
Studying abroad? Here are five platforms to guide you through the process

Updated on: 24 September,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Amey Mirashi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Moving abroad for higher education can be daunting, from selecting a university, to cracking applications, securing scholarships, and surviving in foreign lands. We’ve curated a list of handy platforms to ease your job

Studying abroad? Here are five platforms to guide you through the process

Pics Courtesy/YouTube

Student support


Founded in early 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu is a platform which supports students from India, Nepal, and Nigeria planning to study overseas. Their videos on how students can apply to move abroad for their higher education tick all the required boxes. They guide in budgeting, selecting the best countries and universities according to the subject of interest and also share videos on the culture and values of different countries.
LOG ON TO Study Abroad — Leverage Edu on YouTube



Smart planning and budgeting


This platform provides support to students to select the appropriate institution and country to study according to their subject of interest. They 
create videos on how students can apply to move abroad for their education. The videos on their YouTube channel help in planning a budget and selecting the best countries, universities and courses, according to one’s interests.
LOG ON TO IDP India on YouTube

The American dream

YouTuber Pritesh Jagani (in pic) is a software engineer and career coach settled in California, USA. Jagani makes videos on how students can apply for higher education in the USA. On Yudi J, his YouTube channel, he shares videos about an international student’s life in the country, and how they can build a successful career, meet their financial goals with personal and professional well-being.
LOG ON TO Yudi J on YouTube

Keep it simple

Here, you can access plenty of free content on a wide range of subjects including science, humanities, linguistics, mythology, filmmaking, and more. It is ideal for those keen to learn about a particular topic or get an overview. Their illustrated, explanatory videos simplify the learning process of subjects that might be difficult to understand.
LOG ON TO CrashCourse 

Mind matters

The School of Life makes videos on human psychology and covers various topics related to dealing with mental health issues. This can be the best guide for students struggling to stay calm during their stressful days of academic and personal life. Check out fresh content every Wednesday at 14:00 (GMT) on their YouTube page.
LOG ON TO The School of Life on YouTube

