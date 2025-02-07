NCB Mumbai has dismantled a major international drug syndicate, seizing Rs 200 crore worth of narcotics, including 11.540 kg of high-quality cocaine, hydroponic weed, and cannabis gummies. Four individuals have been arrested, with investigations ongoing.

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Mumbai Zonal Unit (NCB MZU) has seized narcotics worth approximately ₹200 crore. The contraband included 11.540 kg of high-quality cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid strain hydroponic weed/ganja, and 200 packets (5.5 kg) of cannabis gummies, with four individuals being arrested in connection with the case.

The operation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Drug-Free India’ (Nasha Mukt Bharat) and follows directives issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to combat the growing menace of drug syndicates operating in India, particularly in Mumbai.

According to NCB officials, the breakthrough was achieved after sustained intelligence efforts following an earlier seizure of 200 grams of cocaine in January 2025. By carefully tracking leads through both technical surveillance and human intelligence, officers successfully traced the source of the larger drug cache.

On 31 January 2025, a raid in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra led to the discovery of the massive haul, including high-grade cocaine, hydroponic weed, cannabis gummies, and a sum of ₹1,60,000 in cash. The consignment was initially detected at an international courier agency in Mumbai, where a parcel destined for Australia raised suspicions. A detailed probe enabled NCB Mumbai to track the consignment back to its bulk storage location in Navi Mumbai.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the syndicate is being operated by individuals based abroad. Some portions of the seized contraband were smuggled from the United States to Mumbai and were being distributed to multiple recipients within India and overseas via courier services, small cargo shipments, and human carriers.

Authorities have revealed that those involved in the syndicate operated anonymously, frequently using false identities and pseudonyms to conduct drug transactions and evade law enforcement.

So far, four individuals have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing to trace the backward and forward linkages of this highly organised drug network. NCB Mumbai is actively working to identify additional culprits and dismantle the entire syndicate responsible for the illicit trade.

The latest seizure is being seen as a major success in India’s fight against narcotics trafficking, with authorities remaining vigilant in their efforts to combat drug smuggling networks and curb the flow of contraband into the country.