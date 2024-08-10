An official said the district rural police arrested the SUV driver, Sachin Suravase, following the accident at Manor on Friday afternoon

A 29-year-old Palghar man was killed after a speeding SUV dashed his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred around 2.30 pm when the Palghar man, Sagar Patil, was riding his motorcycle, and a speeding SUV dashed the vehicle, causing him to fall, he said, reported PTI.

Patil suffered severe injuries and died, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the accused driver, and further investigation is underway, he said.

In another incident, an SUV driven by a drunk man knocked down two persons on motorbike in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township but the case was registered a day after the incident, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

One of the injured men was in critical condition after the accident that took place in Pimple Gurav area on Wednesday, said an official.

Dattu Lokhande (39) who was allegedly driving the SUV while drunk has been arrested. A video showed him driving on after the accident even though the motorbike was stuck under the SUV's bonnet, reported PTI.

As to why the case was not registered immediately though a police team had reached the spot soon after the accident, the official said initially the pillion rider -- who received minor injuries -- decided not to lodge a complaint as the accused's family was ready to bear the treatment expenses. But later he changed his mind, reported PTI.

Mankesh Chingnur, who was riding the bike, was seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police official said, adding that probe was on, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man died of injuries after slipping on oil in his house in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident happened on Tuesday and the deceased has been identified as Madhusudhan Gundu, the Bhiwandi town police station official said, reported PTI.

"He slipped on oil lying on the floor and sustained severe injuries. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital. We have registered an accidental death case," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)