Navi Mumbai: Surveyor crushed to death as container falls from gantry crane in Uran

The deceased was killed on duty after a container fell from a rail-mounted gantry crane

A 26-year-old surveyor was crushed to death in the container yard at Jasai in Navi Mumbai, a police official told PTI on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Sandeep Dinesh Chourasia, a container surveyor, was killed on duty after a container fell from a rail-mounted gantry crane at 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the Uran police station official said.

"A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the rail-mounted gantry crane operator though he is yet to be arrested," the official told PTI.

Man arrested with Rs 5.85 lakh worth of mephedrone

A 45-year-old man was arrested by police in Thane district after being found with mephedrone worth Rs 5.85 lakh, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Based on a tip, the Anti-Narcotics Cell squad of the Navi Mumbai police arrested the man on Wednesday at 8:30 am in the vicinity of Shil-Phata, according to a Turbhe police station official. He had 58.5 grams of mephedrone taken from him by the cops, stated a PTI report.

According to the report, a First Information Report was filed against the man who is a resident of Mumbra in Thane and a former scrap trader; he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The intended buyers and the source of the contraband are being looked into by the police, the PTI report noted.

An official stated on Thursday that police have apprehended a 30-year-old guy who had been evading arrest since March. He was accused of defrauding many individuals in the Palghar district of Maharashtra of Rs 1.15 crore by claiming to secure their properties.

In another incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that the slab of a flyover in Andheri in western Mumbai fell on a moving car on Thursday afternoon, though no one was injured.

According to BMC, the incident took place near Gundavali metro rail station on Western Express Highway at 3:20 pm.

The slab fell on the bonnet of the car, damaging its front part. Fire brigade, police and personnel from the local ward office were deployed for relief work after the incident, the civic body said.

More details are awaited.

