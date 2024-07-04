Mumbai: Flyover slab falls on car bonnet in Andheri

According to BMC, the incident took place near Gundavali metro rail station on Western Express Highway at 3:20 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said that the slab of a flyover in Andheri in western Mumbai fell on a moving car on Thursday afternoon, though no one was injured.

According to BMC, the incident took place near Gundavali metro rail station on Western Express Highway at 3:20 pm.

The slab fell on the bonnet of the car, damaging its front part. Fire brigade, police and personnel from the local ward office were deployed for relief work post the incident, the civic body said.

More details are awaited.

In another incident, a few two-wheelers were damaged after a part of a compound wall at a housing society in Thane city collapsed, a civic official said, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred in Brahmand residential society around 11 am, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

"Some portion of the compound wall caved in, which damaged three two-wheelers parked adjacent to it," he told PTI.

A nearby tree got uprooted to some extent, he said.

After being informed, the personnel of the fire brigade and the RDMC immediately rushed to the spot to take the necessary steps, according to him.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man died when a roadside tree fell on him while he was walking in Mumbai's Worli area on Monday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am in Jambori Maidan lane near a 'chawl' (row tenement), he said.

Pedestrian Amit Jagtap received serious injuries when a roadside tree suddenly fell on him, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Jagtap was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead at around 5.40 pm, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)