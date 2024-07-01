Breaking News
Mumbai News

Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli

Updated on: 02 July,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

BMC officials say roots decayed, but condition was hidden under concrete

Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli

The concrete stage and the fallen trees

Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli
A passer-by died after trees fell on him at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Ground in Worli on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 11.30 am when the man was on bike near the BDD Chawls in Worli. He was rushed to the hospital by bystanders. As per the disaster management department of the BMC, Amit Jagtap the 45-year-old person who was severely injured, passed away at 5.37 pm after undergoing treatment at Global Hospital, Parel.


“A concrete stage surrounded the trunks and roots of the trees. The roots had decayed. On Monday morning, a portia (bhendi) tree toppled onto a nearby peepal tree, causing both trees to collapse. A passerby was struck by the falling trees and was taken to the hospital by bystanders,” said an official from the BMC. He also added that the trees were trimmed but as the trees were surrounded by concrete, the root condition was not visible. Jatap is survived by his wife and son. 



brihanmumbai municipal corporation worli mumbai mumbai news

