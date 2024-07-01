Mumbai: 45-year-old man injured after tree falls in Worli

The civic body said that a tree on the roadside fell in Jambori Maidan Lane, near BDD Chawl No. 89 in Worli, leaving one person critically injured

Representational Pic/File

A 45-year-old man was injured in a tree fall incident in Worli area of central Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The civic body said that a tree on the roadside fell in Jambori Maidan Lane, near BDD Chawl No. 89 in Worli, leaving one person critically injured.

Following the incident the civic official and the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot.

"The incident was reported to the BMC at around 1 pm, the investigations revealed that the tree had fallen in Worli at around 9:30 am on Monday. A tree on the side of the road fell at the chowk near BDD Chawl No. 89," an official said.

Following the incident, emergency services including the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation.

The officials said that the man injured in the incident was identified as Amit Jagtap and was immediately shifted to the Global Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is critical.

Mumbai witnessed 24 incidents of tree or branch fall, four of short circuit and two of wall collapse incidents on Friday

Meanwhile, Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, which led to some tree fall incidents, traffic snarls and delay in suburban train operations.

The city witnessed 24 incidents of tree or branch fall, four of short circuit and two of wall collapse, but there is no report of any injury to anyone, an update from the civic disaster management department said, as per the PTI.

There were no reports of major waterlogging, though local trains on the Central Railway network were running late by 10-20 minutes on Friday morning and those operated by Western Railway also faced some delays, the official said, reported the PTI.

The BMC's disaster management department said the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department recorded 78.6 millimetres of rainfall, while the figure was 65.9 mm at the Colaba observatory in the southern part of the metropolis.

In a 10-hour period that ended at 6 pm, the island city had on Friday recorded an average 35.72 mm, while eastern Mumbai witnessed 33.30 mm and the western part of the city got 29.92 mm, a civic official said.

On Friday morning, the IMD, Mumbai had predicted "generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs" in the next 24 hours.

(with PTI inputs)