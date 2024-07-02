The deceased was rushed to the KEM Hospital for medical treatment but was declared dead by the doctors

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: 57-year-old woman killed after tree collapses in Parel x 00:00

A 57-year-old woman was on Tuesday killed after a tree fell on her in Parel area of central Mumbai, the officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday morning when a tree on the roadside collapsed near Sayani Road in Parel area.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The woman, a garbage picker who was later identified as Varsha Kantilal Mestri was trapped under the fallen tree and the local residents quickly came to help her and managed to rescue her from beneath the tree. She was rushed to the KEM Hospital for medical treatment," an official said.

Following the incident the civic authorities including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot and launched an operation.

The BMC said that according to doctors at KEM Hospital, Varsha Kantilal Mestri was declared dead upon arrival.

In the incident comes a day after a tree collapse had killed a man in Worli area of Mumbai.

A 45-year-old man was died after a tree fell on him in Worli area of central Mumbai, the BMC had said on Monday.

The man was critically injured in the incident and was shifted to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, an official said.

The civic body said that a tree on the roadside fell in Jambori Maidan Lane, near BDD Chawl No. 89 in Worli, leaving one person critically injured.

Following the incident the civic official and the officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot.

"The incident was reported to the BMC at around 1 pm, the investigations revealed that the tree had fallen in Worli at around 9:30 am on Monday. A tree on the side of the road fell at the chowk near BDD Chawl No. 89," an official said.

Following the incident, emergency services including the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation.

The officials said that the man injured in the incident was identified as Amit Jagtap and was immediately shifted to the Global Hospital. He was undergoing treatment.

"He died at around 5:37 pm while undergoing treatment," an official said.