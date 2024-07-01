Mumbai: BMC completes Barfiwala flyover integration with Gokhale flyover

The civic body had earlier said that one phase of the Andheri's Gokhale bridge was aligned with the Barfiwala flyover and it plans to open the route to traffic on July 1

The BMC completed the integration of the Barfiwala flyover with the Gokhale bridge. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed the integration of the Barfiwala flyover with the Gokhale bridge in record time.

In a statement, the BMC said that using hydraulic jacks and MS stool packing, the BMC elevated a section of the Barfiwala flyover to match the height of the Gokhale flyover.

The Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) issued a clearance certificate late on the night of June 30, allowing the new route to open for traffic, the statement said on Monday.

All related traffic management work and additional testing are set to be completed in coming days, an official said.

The civic body said that the new ramp will be opening for traffic on July 4 at around 5 pm. It would provide a critical east-west link in Andheri for commuters.

The project was supervised by BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

The integration involved lifting the Barfiwala flyover section by 1,397 millimeters on one side and 650 millimeters on the other, the officials said.

The meticulous planning and round-the-clock work allowed the BMC to complete the project in just 78 days, they said.

"The micro-level planning and tireless efforts that have been ongoing for the past two months for this connection work have succeeded in this important phase. After the concrete curing work, preparations are being made to start traffic on both these bridges on July 1, 2024," the BMC stated.

The Gokhale bridge in Andheri and CD Barfiwala flyover are vital for transportation in Andheri East and West.

The civic body said that the alignment project was closely monitored by BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagarani. He has been actively involved in ensuring the project stayed on track.