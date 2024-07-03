A 32-year-old volunteer working for cattle protection received information on June 30 about cows being kept in inhumane conditions in Taloja area

Representational Image

Listen to this article FIR against man for cruelty to cattle in Navi Mumbai x 00:00

An official on Wednesday said that the police have registered an FIR against a 35-year-old man on charges of cruelty to cattle in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, reported news agency PTI.

A 32-year-old volunteer working for cattle protection received information on June 30 about cows being kept in inhumane conditions in Taloja area, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team, comprising animal welfare volunteers and local police, found eight cows tied at a marshy place in a shed with some of them bleeding and also not being fed properly, the official from Taloja police station said, reported PTI.

Based on the volunteer's complaint, a case was registered on Monday against the shed owner under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

In another case, a 56-year-old woman from Bangalore has accused her late husband's friend, a Navi Mumbai resident, of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 30 lakh from his account, a police official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The woman told the police that she had moved from Navi Mumbai to the Karnataka capital due to her husband's excessive dependence on alcohol. She said her husband earlier held a senior post in a public sector oil marketing company and took voluntary retirement in 2020, reported PTI.

Accused Amit Sudhir Singh managed her estranged husband's daily affairs, the woman said in her police complaint, reported PTI.

Citing the FIR, the official said Singh informed the woman in November 2023 that her husband was seriously ill and hospitalised. Within a few days, her husband died. Singh was allegedly evasive when the woman asked for her husband's phones, reported PTI.

The woman alleged that when she went to her husband's bank, she found Singh had withdrawn Rs 30 lakh from his account within hours of his death. She claimed that Singh had been carrying out transactions for her husband and had his bank details, the official said, reported PTI.

She did not provide any reason for approaching the police so late, the official said.

Based on her complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by deceased person at the time of his death) and 420 (cheating), said an official from the Kharghar police station, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)