Navi Mumbai: Police arrest sexual predator at daycare centre

Updated on: 22 June,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

The parents then approached the Khandeshwar police and registered an FIR against the accused leading to his arrest on Friday.

Representation Pic

The Navi Mumbai police arrested a 36-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl at a daycare centre run by his wife at Khandeshwar. The victim had become unusually withdrawn at home and refused to go to the daycare centre following which the parents took her to a counselling centre where she narrated the ordeal.


The parents then approached the Khandeshwar police and registered an FIR against the accused leading to his arrest on Friday. According to the police, the victim is a Std II student and her working parents keep her in a daycare centre that operated from a flat. The fee was hardly Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.


The child’s parents used to drop her in the morning and collect her in the evening. “It is claimed that the incident took place between May 10 and May 26. After the parents took her to a counsellor in Mumbai she told the doctor about the sexual assault at the daycare centre,” said the police officer.


The police said, “One that day, accused the accused Gorakhnath Deshmukh’s wife had gone to the market and left the children in his care. He allegedly took the girl to the kitchen and forced her to touch his private parts. The girl got scared and began crying and later stopped talking. There were about five to six kids in the daycare centre,” said a police officer. The Khandeshwar police have registered a case under IPC and sections of POSCO Act, 2012, said Sanjay Parashkar, PSI, Khandeshwar police station.

