Mumbai: 10 pedigree dogs rescued from ‘cruel owner’ in Mulund

Dogs include Labrador, Rottweiler, Shih Tzu, Belgian Shepherd; cops book owner

The dogs were kept in ‘inhumane conditions’ (right) one of the rescued dogs. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Animal activists rescued 12 dogs that were allegedly kept in inhumane conditions by their owner in the Navghar area of Mulund East. The dogs, activists say, were denied basic necessities like food, water, light,and ventilation, and were left to suffer in a pathetic state. Also, the enclosure where the dogs were kept didn’t have a proper roof to provide shelter from the heat and rain.

Sushank Tomar, animal welfare officer (Bombay High Court and Maharashtra government) and founder of Citizens for Animal Protection Foundation (CAPF), said they received a call a few days ago about the dogs being kept in a pathetic condition. “We sent volunteer last week to verify how the dogs were kept. They found an open shed and after inquiry, it came to light that the owner had kept them for sale, which is illegal. He claimed that he provided the dogs to security agencies, housing societies and apartments. After verifying details we raided the spot along with the police on Friday,” Tomar said.

The dogs after being rescued. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Volunteers from Three NGOs that look after the welfare of animals, including CAPF, PETA and Kalote Animal Trust, along with the police raided the premises and rescued the 12 dogs. “Around nine dogs were sent to Kalote Animal Trust for rehabilitation while three were sent to CAPF for treatment and rehabilitation. The dog breeds include labrador, rottweiler, shih tzu, Belgian shepherd and Indie. This is a significant step towards bringing such criminals to justice and giving the dogs the care and attention they deserve. The fact that all of them have some kind of medical condition is a testament to the severity of their neglect,” said Tomar.

Tomar added that the owner, Vinod Utekar, 40, had the dogs for many months. “He was not ready to hand over the dogs so we decided to register a case against him as per the law. He also tried to create a ruckus by calling some influential people,” he said. Animal activists who participated in the rescue operation said it is crucial to continue taking action against such illegal establishments and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. “We must also work towards raising awareness about animal welfare and promoting a culture of compassion and respect for all living beings,” said an activist.

Pratap Kulthe, assistant police inspector, Navghar police station said, “We were informed about the dogs being kept illegally. We reached the spot and were about the take action. But as the dogs were rescued no case was registered.” Vinod Utekar, who runs Dig Force security agency, said the action was illegal. “I have a license but they claim it is not applicable in Mumbai. There were 14 dogs but they took only the 12 pedigree dogs and left the Indie ones behind. All of those dogs were abandoned by their owners and I took them in from the streets to care for them. I would train them and then hand them over to people capable of taking care of them. All of this I was doing at my own expense,” Utekar said, adding that the space was given to him by locals to look after the dogs. “But if caring for dogs who are left on the street by their owners is a crime then I will stop it.”