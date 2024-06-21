Breaking News
Maharashtra: Four college students drown in Raigad dam during trekking trip

Maharashtra: Four college students drown in Raigad dam during trekking trip

Updated on: 22 June,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Students had failed to correctly estimate the depth of water says rescuers; cops inform families

Maharashtra: Four college students drown in Raigad dam during trekking trip

One of the bodies being brought to shore by rescuers

Key Highlights

  1. Four students drowned in a dam on the Dhawari river at Pokharwadi near Sondewadi village
  2. The victims belonged to a trekking group from a Bandra-based college
  3. According to the police, the students had arrived at the spot via bus

Four students drowned in a dam on the Dhawari river at Pokharwadi near Sondewadi village in Raigad district on Friday. The victims belonged to a trekking group from a Bandra-based college.

