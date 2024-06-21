Maharashtra: Four college students drown in Raigad dam during trekking trip

Students had failed to correctly estimate the depth of water says rescuers; cops inform families
One of the bodies being brought to shore by rescuers
Key Highlights
- Four students drowned in a dam on the Dhawari river at Pokharwadi near Sondewadi village
- The victims belonged to a trekking group from a Bandra-based college
- According to the police, the students had arrived at the spot via bus
Four students drowned in a dam on the Dhawari river at Pokharwadi near Sondewadi village in Raigad district on Friday. The victims belonged to a trekking group from a Bandra-based college.
