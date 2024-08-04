During interrogation, it came to light that 38 cases on charges like attempt to murder, rape, theft, serious assault, preparation for dacoity and possession of hazardous weapons had been registered against the interstate gangsters

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: MCOCA invoked against 2 interstate gangsters held for chain-snatching x 00:00

Police have booked two interstate gangsters, accused of attempt to murder and other charges, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) after their arrest in a chain-snatching case, officials said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 3, a 42-year-old woman from Tembhipada in Bhandup area of neighbouring Mumbai was returning after visiting a patient at a hospital in Nallasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district when some motorcycle-borne unidentified persons snatched her 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women) and fled from the spot, reported PTI.

The Nallasopara police subsequently registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention), a police release said.

A police probe team worked on various leads, including CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs, and on July 14 arrested two persons, aged 36 and 38, from their native place Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, for their alleged involvement in the chain-snatching crime, it said, reported PTI.

During interrogation, it came to light that 38 cases on charges like attempt to murder, rape, theft, serious assault, preparation for dacoity and possession of hazardous weapons had been registered against the interstate gangsters in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana, the police said, reported PTI.

The Nallasopara police on Saturday invoked provisions of the MCOCA against the duo, the release said.

In another case, the Mumbai police have arrested three members of a gang, including a woman, allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones and recovered 59 handsets from them, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on information that the crime suspects were coming down a bridge in front of the Mega Mall in Andheri area, a trap was laid and the accused were taken into custody on Saturday, the official said, reported PTI.

Those arrested have been identified as Afzal Mushtaq Shah (19), Sabir Irfan Khan (30) and Urmila Prakash Morya alias Pinky (35). The gang had allegedly committed such thefts at different locations in the city, he said, reported PTI.

Police recovered 59 mobile phones from their possession, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)