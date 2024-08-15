The accused had purchased grey cloth from the complainant between April and August 2023, but did not pay the money to the cloth merchant, an official said

A cloth merchant from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra was allegedly cheated of Rs 21.43 lakh by five persons from Gujarat were booked in connection with the matter, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint filed by the 55-year-old victim, the police have registered a case against the accused, he said.

"The accused had purchased grey cloth from the complainant between April and August 2023, but did not pay the bill amount of Rs 21,43,097. Despite repeated reminders, the accused did not respond to his calls, after which the man lodged the police complaint," the official said, according to the PTI.

The accused have been identified as Nareshkumar Gochi, Priyank Shah, Pravin Jain, Arihant Pravin Jain and Payal Pravin Jain, he said, the PTI reported.

The accused are booked under sections 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official at the Nizampura police station said.

Man booked for cheating three persons of Rs 1.92 crore

Meanwhile, in an another incident, The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating three persons to the tune of Rs 1.92 crore on the pretext of procuring wine shop licences for them, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The Bhiwandi police in Thane district registered the case against Amol Shahji Patil, a resident of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai for duping the trio residing in Dombivli.

"In July 2021, the accused approached the victim posing as a staffer of Mantralaya (state secretariat in Mumbai) and told them that he could obtain liquor licences for two shops. He also showed the signed documents purported to be issued by the state excise department," he said, as per the PTI.

He took a total of Rs 1,92,24,593 from the three victims between June 2021 and December 2023 and gave them the wine shop licence copy, which he claimed was issued by the Thane district collector and the excise department.

The victims later realised that they were duped and lodged a police complaint.

The case against Patil was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all pertaining to forgery) at Shanti Nagar police station and others.

