The accused took his stepfather to an isolated location, and stabbed him to death with the help of his friend

An 18-year-old teenager has been arrested at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly murdering his stepfather after the latter 'misbehaved' with his younger sister, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

His friend was also arrested for allegedly abetting the killing, said an official of Kalyan taluka police station, as per the PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday night, he said.

The 32-year-old victim lived with his wife, the stepson and stepdaughter in Kalyan, the official said.

As per the probe, he touched the prime accused's 13-year-old sister inappropriately, and repeated the act despite warnings.

On Sunday night, the accused took his stepfather to an isolated location, and stabbed him to death with the help of his friend. The body was found the next day, the official said.

After working on various leads, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested him and his friend on Tuesday.

The names of the victim and accused were not disclosed. Further probe is underway.

Woman found hanging at house in Thane; cops suspect suicide

The body of a 25-year-old woman has been found hanging at a room in a chawl in Thane city of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Prima facie it is a case of suicide, Kopri police station's senior inspector Ranjeet Dere said, as per the PTI.

An official from Kopri fire station said they received a call at around 10 pm on Monday from some occupants of the chawl (row tenement), located at Koliwada in Thane (East), about foul smell emanating from a locked house there.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot, cut open the house lock and found a woman, who was unmarried, hanging from an iron bar in a room, he said, adding the deceased was a tenant at the chawl.

After being alerted, the Kopri police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The police on Tuesday registered a case of accidental death and were conducting a probe into it.

(with PTI inputs)