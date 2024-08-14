In order to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic during flag hoisting ceremony traffic arrangements has been made in south Mumbai, a traffic police notification said

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for the Independence Day celebrations in city on August 15.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "In order to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic during flag hoisting ceremony being held at Mantralaya, on 15th August, 2024, some traffic arrangements has been made."

The police said that following changes have been made in traffic movements in south Mumbai (Excluding emergency services vehicles, Fire Brigade, Ambulance, Police)

Roads Closed (From 06.00 a.m to 11.00 a.m)-

1) Madam Cama Road [Venutai Chawan Chowk (Air India Junction) to Ramnath Poddar ChowkGodrej junction ] (Both bounds)

2) Free Press Road [Valmiki Chowk to Rajguru Chowk] (Mantralaya Junction)

3) General Jagganath Bhosale Marg [Sant Sevalal Chowk to Rajguru Chowk] (Mantralaya Junction)

Alternate Routes for vehicles-

I] Vehicles coming from N.S.Road to Colaba/ Cuff Parade shall use N.S. Road - South Bound –Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) - left turn - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) - ight turn - Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej junction) towards - Colaba, Cuffe Parade.

2] Vehicles coming from Cuff Parade to CSMT Churchgate shall use - Dipak Jog Chowk (LalitJunction) - right turn -Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - right turn- karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Marg and towards CSMT and Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate)

3] Vehicles coming from Cuff Parade to N.S.Road. shall use Dipak Jog Chowk (Lalit Junction)Sant Sevalal Chowk - left turn - V.V. Rao Road - right turn- Free Press Journal Marg - right turn Valmiki Chowk - left tum - Barrister Rajni Patel Marg - left tum- Jamnalal Bajaj Marg-right turn-K. Vinay Shah Marg-right turn -N.S. Road

Route for Invitees-

1) Invitees coming from Netaji subhash Chandra Bose road shall use from Venutai Chawan Chowk (Air India junction)- left turn -Madam cama road- jeevan bima Junction - left tum - Jeevan Bima Marg -Mantralaya Garden gate- Mantralaya.

2) Invitees coming from Maharshi Karve Road shal use H T parekh marg - Mantralaya through-west entrance (Garden Gate Road)- Mantralaya.

3) Invitees coming from Colaba, Fort area shall use Rajguru chowk - Mantralaya main gate -Mantralaya.

4) Invitees coming from Cuff Parade/Genral Jagannath Bhosale road Shall use Rajguru Chowk (Mantaralaya Junction)- Mantralaya Main gate- Mantralaya.

Parking Restrictions (18.00 hrs of 14/08/2024 to 12.00 hrs of 15/08/2024)

1) Jeevan Bima Marg.

2) H.T. Parekh Marg.

3) Maharshi Karve Marg.

4) Free Press Journal Marg ( Valmiki Chowk to Rajguru Chowk).

5) General Jagannath Bhosale Marg.