Mumbai: Class 9 student held for rape of 3-year-old girl in Sakinaka

Updated on: 14 August,2024 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The police have registered a case under POCSO on the complaint of the girl's father, an official said

Mumbai: Class 9 student held for rape of 3-year-old girl in Sakinaka

Representational Pic/File

A student studying in class 9 was held by the Mumbai Police in connection with an alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl in Sakinaka area of western Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday, reported the ANI.


According to the news agency, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Sakinaka. The suspect is a minor boy studying in class 9 who has been held by the police in the matter and a case has been registered against him.




The police have registered a case under POCSO on the complaint of the girl's father, as per the ANI.

Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 8-year-old boy

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Charkop police have arrested a 65-year-old man on charges of allegedly sexually and physically abusing an 8-year-old boy.

It has been alleged that the accused committed this crime multiple times. The boy revealed the abuse to his mother on Monday, prompting her to rush to the police station.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite of Zone 11, Senior Inspector Jyoti Bhople Bagul and API Anita Tonde registered a case under various sections of the BNS and arrested the accused in the evening.

According to police sources, the arrested individual is a cook by profession and was residing in the same locality as the victim boy.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused lured the boy with biscuits and took him to his home.

Initially, the boy did not tell his parents about the abuse, but as it occurred more frequently, he eventually informed his mother, according to an officer from the Charkop police station.

In the last two weeks, the accused committed these acts twice, with the most recent incident occurring on August 11. Given the seriousness of the matter, the victim's mother rushed to the police station and filed a complaint.

"Based on the victim's mother's complaint, we have registered a case under sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused. The victim was sent for a medical checkup, during which he also disclosed the accused's actions to the doctor," the officer added.

