Mumbai: Auto driver sleeping on Versova beach run over

Car driver who fled the scene arrested with help of video recorded by morning walker

Ganesh Yadav, the deceased

Stargazing night out on Versova beach turned into a nightmare as two friends were run over One of the friends lost his life while the other is injured Though the driver fled the scene, the police managed to arrest him using a video recorded

A stargazing night out on Versova beach turned into a nightmare as two friends were run over by a speeding car on Tuesday morning. One of the friends lost his life while the other is injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital. Though the driver fled the scene, the police managed to arrest him using a video recorded by a morning walker which helped identify and trace the car. The victims, Ganesh Yadav, 35—a resident of Shivsakti Sangh near Versova beach—and Bablu Shrivastava, were rushed to the hospital following the incident, but Yadav succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The spot where the duo was run over, with visible tyre track marks in the sand

According to the police, the incident occurred at Versova beach around 5.30 am on Tuesday. “Ganesh Yadav—an auto driver by profession—and his friend Bablu Shrivastava—a food delivery boy—decided to sleep on the beach late at night. They met at Versova beach and slept on bed sheets after a long chat. In the morning, a Jeep Compass car arrived at the beach. Cars are not allowed on the beach as per BMC rules. But the driver ignored this and went onto the beach for a joyride. The speeding vehicle crushed the duo around 5.30 am,” said a police officer.

The officer said a morning walker who recorded a video of the car speeding on the beach gave it to Versova police. “When the driver realised that he had crushed people sleeping on the beach, he fled the scene. We traced him using the number plate seen in the video,” the officer said.



The car was traced using a video recorded by a morning walker (right) a banner installed in memory of Ganesh Yadav

Bablu Shrivastava told mid-day, “Ganesh was my best friend and sometimes we would sleep on the beach for a change. On Monday night, he called saying he wanted to sleep on the beach. I took bed sheets and met him at the beach where we lay in the sand chatting till around 1 am. We then slept and a car ran over us in the morning. The car was being driven very fast and I only managed to see the ‘Jeep’ logo at the back of the vehicle. The locals rushed us to the hospital. I am lucky to be alive but have lost my friend.”

The accused have been identified as Nagpur residents Nikhil Jawate, 34, and Shubham Dongre, 33. They had gone for a picnic in Lonavala and later traveled to Mumbai. On Monday night, they dropped their friend off in the Lokhandwala area and then decided to go to the beach at Versova. The police are trying to ascertain if they were under the influence of alcohol.