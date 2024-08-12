Villagers near Mumbai gripped by fear as the is dog is still on the loose; a local says the dog is rabid

A dog has spread fear in Arnala Village, Virar West, after biting 28 residents on Saturday. The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has initiated a search for the animal. The incident took place on Saturday morning when the dog entered Arnala Nalekar Pada in Shanti Nagar. Following the attacks, villagers are scared about leaving their homes. The affected individuals have all received medical treatment, including multiple injections.

Speaking with mid-day Mahesh Dovlekar, a resident of Arnala Village, said, “The dog bit my nine-year-old son Ninad on his hand. He was playing outside the house when the dog suddenly attacked him. The dog tore away a piece of flesh from his hand. We are too scared to go outside now. Ninad received a total of six injections and has deep injuries.”

Another victim, Vipul Tandel, said, “I was just walking on the road when suddenly the dog came at me and bit my leg. I tried to free my leg, but the dog wouldn’t let go and tore off a chunk of flesh. The bite injuries are deep and painful. I had to take four injections for this.”

A local resident, Jyoti Kudu, who is also a former member of the Panchayat Samiti, said, “This dog is infected with the deadly rabies virus, which is why it’s biting everyone. So far, the dog has bitten 28 people and also attacked puppies, other dogs, and cats in the area. We informed the VVMC, and they sent a dog catcher, but they haven’t found the dog yet. We are afraid this dog will attack us, too.” Arnala village is home to around 28,000 people.