Mumbai: Were deaf-mute killers tutored by foreigner on video call?

Cops confounded by video of a man using a Belgium phone number to stream the entire seven-minute video live to someone

A foreigner named “Jazzy B” showed the video of the murder during a video call

In the murder probe where 30-year-old deaf-mute Arshad Ali Shaikh was brutally killed by his two deaf-mute friends, Pydhonie police discovered a live video of the murder. In the video, the police found a man calling from Belgium (ISD code +32) and interacting with someone while showing him the video of the murder on his phone. The police are taking the help of translators to understand the motive behind the crime and the foreigner’s role.



On Sunday, the police arrested Jay Chawda, 29, at Dadar railway station while he was carrying a body in a suitcase. On the same day, they also arrested his associate, Shivjeet Singh, 30, from Ulhasnagar, who was involved in the crime. During investigations, the police identified the deceased as Arshad Ali Shaikh and confirmed that both the accused and the victim are deaf-mute. The motive behind the murder remains unclear.

The victim Arshad Ali Shaikh and Rukshana Shaikh, his wife

Police said Shaikh was a resident of Mehboob Chawl at Kalina Dongar, Kalina Santacruz East. He lived with his wife, Rukshana Arshad Ali Shaikh, and their two daughters, aged 10 and 8. Shaikh worked in a private office in Kalina. The accused, Chawda, is a resident of Goregaon and also has a flat at Chatriwala Mansion on Kika Street, Gulalwadi area of South Mumbai, where the murder took place.

All three, including the accused and the victim, are deaf-mute and have been childhood friends. They were connected through their deaf-mute school, used to play cricket together on Sundays, and would drink alcohol together after work. While the motive behind the crime is still unclear, the police have uncovered crucial video evidence of the murder, which adds to the mystery.

In the alleged video, a foreigner named "Jazzy B," using an international number is seen showing a video of the live murder on his phone to an unidentified caller. The video shows Singh attacking Shaikh with a hammer and broken beer bottles. Singh is also seen hitting Shaikh with his hands and legs. The 7.12-minute recording was also posted in a WhatsApp group of the accused, which consists of deaf-mute people. The police are still investigating Jay Chawda's role in the matter as he was not seen in the viral video bus was caught with the body.



The building in which Shaikh was murdered

Arshad Ali Shaikh's wife, Rukshana, who is also deaf-mute, recounted and told mid-day with the help of her daughter, "I was in SSC when I fell in love with my husband. In 2012, we had a love marriage and started living together. We also have two daughters aged 10 and 8. My husband, Arshad Ali, worked in an office in the area. On Sunday, around 5 pm, he returned home from work and told me that his friend was giving him an iPhone he had purchased from America. He said he was going to meet his friend and would return soon."

However, late at night, the police arrived at Shaikh's home and informed his family that Shaikh had been in an accident. When they reached the hospital, they found that Shaikh had been brutally murdered. Rukshana further said, "On Monday night, my husband's friends came to our home and showed us a video of my husband's murder. I gave the video to the Pydhonie police. My husband was brutally murdered and found naked in a suitcase at Dadar."

"I am certain that the accused gave my husband some mixed intoxicated drink and then killed him. There are three accused involved in my husband's murder case. I need justice, and the police should arrest the third accused who is in another country, as seen in the video call," Rukshana explained. The police produced both accused in court, and they were remanded in police custody until August 12.

Deaf-mute accused changing stories

The Pydhonie police are working to determine the motive behind the murder of a physically challenged deaf-mute man. On August 5 at around 11.30 pm, a Dadar GRP constable found a suspicious man on platform 11 with a suitcase leaking blood. Inside, they discovered a naked body. The man, Jay Pawan Chavda, confessed to murdering Arshad Ali Sadiq Ali Shaikh.



Victim’s brother Ashraf (black T-shirt)

The police have registered an FIR and sent the body to Sion Hospital for a postmortem. CCTV footage revealed the murder occurred in Gulalwadi, so the case was handed to the Pydhonie police. Chavda claimed his friend Shivjeet Singh was involved, leading to Singh's arrest in Ulhasnagar. “The duo is not cooperating and are changing their statements,” the police said. While scrutinising CCTV footage, the police established that the victim had allegedly entered a building in the Gulalwadi at around 7.30 pm. During the investigation, it was revealed that the trio had consumed alcohol, and Shaikh was murdered by Singh and Chavda with the help of a hammer. He was then stuffed into a red bag.

“The duo then went to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and boarded the train to Dadar. Chavda intended to dispose of the body on the Tutari Express, while Singh went back to his residence in Ulhasnagar,” the police said. During interrogation, the police found that the duo are changing their statements and are not cooperating with the authorities. “Their statements are not matching,” the police said. According to the police, one of the alleged accused claimed that the victim, Arshad, had objectionable photos of his girlfriend. “Both have been changing their statements. Chavda said that the victim had some objectionable photos and videos of his female friend, which coloured the crime. Shivjeet stated that Arshad had taken a loan and did not return the money,” the police said.

According to Dr Mohit Kumar Garg, Zone 2 DCP, the cops are using interpreters to determine the motive behind the crime. “We are using interpreters, gathering evidence, and will soon determine the motive behind the crime. At this stage, it is premature to comment,” he said while speaking to mid-day. Ashraf, the brother of Arshad Ali Shaikh, demanded that all those involved in the crime be punished. “My brother was brutally murdered, and we demand justice,” he said.