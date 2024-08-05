One of the men was caught with a bag containing the body, while the other was found after going through the first accused’s phone

The red bag that one of the accused was caught with

Two deaf-mute men arrested for murder of third

The Pydhonie police have apprehended two physically-challenged people for allegedly murdering a man and attempting to dispose of the body after bundling it into a suitcase.

According to the police, both the victim and the accused are deaf-mute. The police said they will try to find out the motive behind the crime with the help of interpreters.

According to the police, the matter came to light on August 5 when the Dadar GRP found the body stuffed in a red bag. “A GRP official, while patrolling the area, came across a man with a large red bag that had blood oozing from it. He stopped the man and got him to open the bag, which revealed the body inside. The man carrying the bag was deaf-mute,” said a police officer from Pydhonie police station.

The Dadar GRP police then registered an FIR and began investigation.

The body was taken to Sion hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have identified him as Arshad Ali Sadik Arshad Ali Shaikh, 30. The body had grievous injuries to the head and torso.

During investigation it was revealed that the crime was committed in the Pydhonie area, so the case was transferred to that police station.

The police then took prompt action and scrutinised CCTV footage and the mobile number of the first accused, who is presumed to be Pravin Chavda, and identified the second accused as Shivjeet Singh. He was arrested from Ulhasnagar and the murder weapon was seized from him.

The police suspect that the victim and the accused had a fight which led to the murder. “It looks like the victim and the accused had got into a fight before the crime, but we are unclear about the motive. One of the accused killed him and the other stuffed him in the bag. They were going to dump the body inside an express train,” the police said.

The Dadar GRP had registered an FIR under section 103 (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the BNS.

A BNS section under which the accused are charged