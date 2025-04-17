Wheelchair-bound activist shows Eknath Shinde just how challenging footpaths are at Dadar Parsi Colony; During Shinde’s inspection, he visited the Dadar Parsi Colony (DPC), the city’s verdant residential area, near Khodadad Circle

Eknath Shinde (right), Siddharth Mhatre (in wheelchair) and seniors from Dadar Parsi Colony. Pic/Deputy CM PR Dept

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with BMC officials, reviewed the ongoing concreting of road works in Mumbai on Tuesday. During Shinde’s inspection, he visited the Dadar Parsi Colony (DPC), the city’s verdant residential area, near Khodadad Circle. Siddharth Mhatre, DPC resident and diversity and inclusion activist, who is a vocal, visible advocate for the differently abled, uses a wheelchair to get around. Mhatre has been afflicted by cerebral palsy since birth. In 2021, Mhatre had pushed for making the colony, his immediate environment, more accessible, getting the authorities to make ramps on several footpaths within.

Meet moments

Mhatre said about the Tuesday meeting, “Former corporator Amey Ghole arranged the evening meeting. We post on social media, write emails, tweet (posting on X), use Instagram to raise awareness for the cause, but it was truly different meeting the deputy chief minister in person.” Mhatre said, “I did share some inputs about how to make the city, especially our pavements, more accessible, with some foresight and changes, the footpaths can become places of ease not just for wheelchair users but for senior citizens too."

Eknath Shinde (right) listens to the people on his road inspection round with Siddharth Mhatre in his wheelchair. Pic courtesy/Deputy CM PR Dept

"As much as possible, our footpaths should have smooth, level surfaces. Besides obvious dangers like broken tiles and open drains, sudden changes in the level of the footpath can trip or trap wheelchair users,” Mhatre added. He also said that during the meeting, he emphasised pavement width, “It should have a minimum width of 1.5 metres to allow enough space for a wheelchair to pass comfortably—more in busy areas.” For the wheelchair user, “Ramps are a must, but I stated they need to be gentle and have non-slip surfaces and side railings where possible.”

Obstacles and encroachments, unfortunately, come with the territory in Mumbai, yet Mhatre said, “Even a shop extension may mean simply circumventing the obstacle for the abled, but, for the challenged, it is literally the end of the road or path.” Mhatre actually went a short distance along with the deputy CM, so Shinde saw the on-ground difficulties with the wheelchair. Mhatre said, “Though it was barely a few minutes along with Shinde’s entourage, he witnessed first-hand how we wheelchair users navigate this public space. At one juncture, I was on the road, and the leaders saw how difficult it was to take a U-turn in my wheelchair as the surface was very rough.”

All inclusive

Mhatre said, “When I say physically challenged, that is an umbrella term. I said we need to have ‘tactile paving’ for the visually impaired, but one has to make sure it is aligned, so it does not hamper wheelchairs.” “The monsoon is looming, so crossing these roads, moving through the pavements will certainly present even more challenges. I had the opportunity to share my inputs for those with mobility problems, yet not everybody gets these chances to meet the leaders/decision makers. I told him we can put a new perspective into accessible infrastructure by involving people with disabilities during the planning and execution of public facilities. Have a few representatives. Good intent, great design and vision are all very well, but the disabled who have to take the roads and footpaths daily may give our planners some never-before insights at the inception stage,” the activist concluded.

Green scene

Former corporator Ghole said, “Shinde insisted that besides timely completion of roads, the BMC must ensure that all debris is cleared promptly to maintain cleanliness and safety.” The most exciting announcement by Shinde was that he stated, “The DPC will be officially declared a Green Zone. Existing trees will be protected with circular tree guards using red soil to allow proper water penetration. Additional tree plantations will be undertaken during this monsoon season. A new Garden Department office will be sanctioned by the BMC specifically for DPC to strengthen maintenance and greenery efforts. Unnecessary railings alongside roads will be removed to improve accessibility and aesthetics.”