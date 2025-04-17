Study also finds 67 per cent of kids spend less than an hour outdoors; findings force #MoveForHealth campaign across India; over a period of three months, responses from over 10,000 parents across four major cities—Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata—were collected

Students performing mallakhamb at JBCN International School in Oshiwara. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Following last year’s hard-hitting “No Junk Food” survey, the Early Childhood Association (ECA-APER), in collaboration with the Podar Institute of Education, has uncovered another urgent concern—this time, focusing on the alarming lack of physical activity among Indian children. Over a period of three months, responses from over 10,000 parents across four major cities—Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Kolkata—were collected. The findings paint a deeply troubling picture of modern childhood.



The survey revealed that 67 per cent of children spend less than an hour outdoors each day, while a staggering 28 per cent do not engage in any physical activity or outdoor play at all. Even more concerning, nearly half (45 per cent) of the children surveyed were reported to be overweight or significantly above average weight for their age.

Fitness activity at Bombay Scottish School in Mahim. Pics/By Special Arrangement

These statistics serve as a wake-up call in a world where screens and indoor entertainment have become the default form of leisure. In response, ECA-APER has launched a nationwide campaign titled #MoveForHealth, urging parents and schools to either showcase the physical activities they already promote or take the first step towards incorporating regular movement into children’s daily routines.

‘Kids don’t like to sweat’

“Children are literally growing out of shape,” said Dr Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association. “When kids spend their free time glued to screens and avoid any activity that involves movement or sweating, it’s a red flag we cannot ignore. Here’s the clincher: kids don’t like to sweat anymore.”

She shared a telling moment from the survey: “They prefer air-conditioned rooms to outdoor parks,” one baffled parent confessed. The reasons behind this sedentary shift are varied. The survey found that a significant number of children spend their free time on screens, while others either lack access to safe play spaces or motivation to move. Alarmingly, some schools have started treating physical education and sports as optional rather than essential.

But the issue runs deeper than just expanding waistlines. A sedentary lifestyle in childhood is linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Additionally, inactive children are more likely to struggle with low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, and academic or social challenges.

“The prime minister himself recently acknowledged childhood obesity as one of India’s impending health disasters. By 2050, experts predict that one in three Indians could be obese,” Dr Vats warned.

Making them jump, literally

As part of the campaign, a daily movement schedule has been introduced, where every half past the hour, from 9.30 am to 8.30 pm, is marked as ‘Move Time’. During these 10-minute windows, children are encouraged to get up and move—be it jumping, dancing, stretching, or running. “It’s time to stop treating physical activity like a punishment or an optional hobby. It must become as routine as brushing teeth or eating lunch,” Vats emphasised.

Parents are urged to ensure at least 60 minutes of active movement for their children daily, strictly limit screen time, and encourage outdoor play. Vats pointed out that parental involvement is key: “Children model what they see. Parents who move, raise kids who move.” She added that movement doesn’t always have to come in the form of organised sports—any form of fun, physical engagement counts.

ECA-APER has extended an open invitation to schools, organisations, and communities to join the #MoveForHealth movement by sharing what they’re doing to promote physical activity. “Let’s raise a generation that jumps, runs, climbs, and thrives,” Vats said. “Because movement isn’t a luxury—it’s survival.”

What schools say

Sunita George, Principal, Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

‘Physical fitness is an integral part of our curriculum. Our students participate in various sports, and we’ve tied up with Kleinetics, a fitness programme focused on balance, coordination, and agility. Fitness is emphasised during parent orientations too—we encourage families to lead by example. I’m a half-marathon runner myself, so I walk the talk. We also use fitness as therapy—not just for physical well-being but emotional strength too. After assembly, our students meditate briefly before resuming classes.’

Stephen Tumpane, Principal, JBCN International School, Oshiwara

‘We’ve embedded physical movement into the curriculum. Students engage in structured sports sessions like football, swimming, fencing, and martial arts. Our after-school accelerator programme supports skill-building in specific sports. Events like InspirUs promote resilience, teamwork, and discipline. With expert guidance, our learners often excel at national and international levels.’

Dorothy Joseph, Principal, Ryan International School, Goregaon

‘We integrate outdoor play, sports camps, and physical education into the daily schedule. We urge parents to promote outdoor activities like cycling and suggest getting a bicycle the child doesn’t have one. We’ve partnered with sports clubs and offer after-school physical activities. Starting in June, we’re adding pickleball and badminton. Plus, our game period includes brain games like quizzes and mental math to channelise energy productively.’