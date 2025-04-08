Schools defy govt diktat, stick to own schedules amid exam chaos

Primary schools are required to run for 200 days and secondary schools for 220 days. Representation pic

Maharashtra schools defy revised exam schedule by state education department

Teachers and principals across Maharashtra are pushing back against the state education department’s revised exam schedule, insisting that schools should have the autonomy to set their own timetables. The controversy erupted after the School Education Department and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) postponed exams for Classes 1 to 9, which were originally slated for last month.

According to the new schedule, exams must be completed by April 25, with results declared by May 1. However, teachers argue this is impractical, allowing only four working days for paper correction, moderation, and result compilation. With minimal consultation and rising logistical challenges, many schools have chosen to follow their original exam timetables—prompting what some are calling a full-scale rebellion.

While School Education Minister Dada Bhuse defended the decision in the Assembly, claiming it would improve educational quality, teachers’ associations and school heads have strongly questioned the logic of linking academic quality to exam timing.

They pointed out that most schools operate for 220 to 235 days annually—above the department’s mandate of 220 instructional days. Of the 365 days in a year, 52 are Sundays and around 76 are public holidays, leaving about 237 working days. Primary schools are required to run for 200 days and secondary schools for 220 days. These include written exams, physical education assessments, oral and practical exams, and co-curricular events such as sports, science fairs, and art competitions.

Mahendra Ganpule, former vice-president of the State Headmasters’ Federation, criticised the government's approach: “Education shouldn’t be reduced to a labour law concerned only with counting workdays. If the goal is to improve quality, the education minister must explain how postponing exams achieves that.”

Speaking to mid-day, Ganpule said, “The department’s circular mandates that results be declared by May 1 but offers no guidance on how to complete the entire process in just four working days—April 26, 28, 29, and 30. We’re following the PAT (Periodic Assessment Test) timetable, but second-term exams will be conducted as per each school’s academic calendar. Is it fair to treat these like board exams and expect all schools across the state to hold exams on the same day with barely a month’s notice?” At a meeting of the Maharashtra State Headmasters’ Association on Sunday, it was unanimously decided that private primary and secondary schools will continue with their own exam schedules, as permitted by the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1981, and the School Code.

Another principal added, “We’re following the PAT timetable. But our second term exam schedule was drawn up months ago. Changing everything now is neither reasonable nor feasible.” Ganpule said a model timetable and optional activity plan had been shared among member schools to help them conduct exams and declare results independently. “Many schools have already started exams as per their own schedules,” he noted.

Sharad Gaikar, a secondary school teacher, said, “Teachers don’t just work 220 days. With election duties and other non-teaching assignments, many of us work up to 235 days. Instead of issuing unrealistic directives, the minister should appreciate our efforts.” Arundhati Chavan, President of the PTA United Forum, echoed this, “The academic calendar is fixed at the beginning of the year and should only be changed in genuine emergencies. Schools must have the freedom to conduct exams based on local needs and planning.”