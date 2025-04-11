Thane MACT awards Rs 7.4 lakh compensation to woman injured in 2019 expressway accident

In her claim petition in MACT, Sushma Ashok Bagal said the accident occurred on October 31, 2019, on the Expressway when she was travelling with her family in a car from Pune to Thane

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded compensation of Rs 7.4 lakh to a woman who was injured in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in 2019, reported news agency PTI.

The copy of the order passed by MACT Member S N Shah on April 3 was made available on Friday, reported PTI.

In her claim petition in MACT, Sushma Ashok Bagal said the accident occurred on October 31, 2019, on the Expressway when she was travelling with her family in a car from Pune to Thane.

A Shivneri bus, operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), crashed into the car, causing a three-car pile-up and leaving Bagal injured, the petition said. The notional income of Bagal, then 42, was estimated at Rs 8,000 per month, reported PTI.

The tribunal held the bus driver liable for rash and negligent driving. It rejected MSRTC's contention that the accident was due to the negligence of multiple drivers, including the one operating Bagal's car and an unidentified vehicle allegedly taking a U-turn, reported PTI.

The Tribunal awarded Rs 7.4 lakh compensation, including loss of future income and medical expenses, to Bagal. It ordered MSRTC to pay the amount with 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing the petition (October 2020).

Thane MACT awards Rs 10.25 lakh compensation to woman injured in bus accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 10.25 lakh to a 45-year-old woman who sustained grievous injuries in a bus accident in 2018, reported news agency PTI.

Thane MACT member S N Shah held the bus owner, Ameya Travels, and its insurer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., liable to pay the compensation, reported PTI.

A copy of the order, dated March 18, was made available on Saturday.

Counsel for the claimant, advocate Baldev B Rajput, informed the Thane MACT that the accident occurred when the bus, driven negligently, crashed into the gate of a building on Pedder Road in Mumbai on the night of January 1, 2018.

The claimant, Amee Dharmendra Bhuta, who was returning from a New Year celebration with friends, suffered multiple fractures and other severe injuries, reported PTI.

The Thane MACT found that the accident was due to the bus driver's negligence. The police had also registered a criminal case against the driver.

Advocate Rajput also submitted that the petitioner was 45 years old at the time of the accident and was self-employed. She was earning Rs 25,000 per month and claimed compensation of Rs 26.95 lakh under various heads from the two opponents, reported PTI.

The Thane MACT noted that the woman had suffered 35 per cent permanent partial disability following the accident.

The tribunal awarded compensation under various heads, including future loss of income, income towards future prospects, medical expenses, special diet and conveyance, pain and suffering, and loss of amenities and enjoyment of life.

(With inputs from PTI)