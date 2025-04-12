Amit Shah, Fadnavis, Shinde, Pawar pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort in Maharashtra

Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale and state Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale, both descendants of the Maratha warrior king

Pic/PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on his 345th death anniversary.

Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale and state Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale, both descendants of the Maratha warrior king.

The Union minister arrived at Raigad from Pune in the morning.

Earlier, Shah and other dignitaries offered floral tributes to Jijabai, the mother of Shivaji Maharaj, at Pachad near Raigad fort.

Shah will participate in various programmes at Raigad Fort and have lunch with NCP MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare at the latter's residence in Sutarwadi.

Talking to reporters, Tatkare said there would be no political discussion during the luncheon.

The luncheon meeting has come in the backdrop of differences among the Mahayuti allies over the guardian minister post for Raigad district.

Fadnavis had appointed cabinet minister Aditi Tatkare as the guardian minister but had to stay the decision after opposition from the Shiv Sena, which wants Bharat Gogawale in the post.

The NCP MP said the issue of guardian minister was not on the agenda for the lunch meeting.

Aurangzeb who labelled himself Alamgir defeated and buried in Maharashtra: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasising that Aurangzeb who called himself Alamgir and fought against Marathas in Maharashtra throughout his life died as a defeated man and was buried in its soil.

He said Shivaji Maharaj's ideals of "swadharm and swarajya" continue to inspire India's ambition to become a superpower by the 100th year of Independence.

"I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to not keep Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj restricted to the state. His tremendous willpower, determination, and courage inspire the country as he strategically united all sections of the society," Shah said while addressing a gathering.

Shah said Shivaji Maharaj defeated "Mughal shahi" (rule of Mughals).

"The ruler who called himself Alamgir fought Marathas till he was alive and died a defeated man in Maharashtra. His (Aurangzeb's) samadhi (tomb) is located on its soil," Shah said.

(With inputs from PTI)