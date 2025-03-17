The MNS chief has urged citizens to read the biographies of the Maratha warrior King. "If everyone reads the biography of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at least once a year, they will realise how calmly he established the Swarajya even in such adverse circumstances," he stated

MNS chief Raj Thackeray stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary should be celebrated 365 days a year. File pic

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the beloved deity of Maharashtra, according to the date. Every year, Maharaj's birth anniversary is celebrated according to the 'tithi' and date. There are also disputes over this. Actually, Maharaj's birth anniversary should be celebrated for 365 days, as Maharaj was such a transcendental man. But to celebrate 365 days means that one should take some lesson from the life of Shivaji Maharaj for 365 days and walk in daily life," he stated in a post on X.

According to the Hindu calendar, Shivaji Jayanti falls on March 17 this year. Accordingly, several events have been organised across Maharashtra to pay tributes to the Maratha warrior.

"My entire life is influenced by the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. So I am never touched by depression or negativity and I do not want to take any shortcuts for instant success. I speak my mind to what I think is right, and while doing this, I maintain a deep faith in my goal of building a Maharashtra. I hope to always receive inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to build a Maharashtra that the world will envy," the MNS chief said in a post on social media platform, X.

Thackeray further stated, "To dream of Swarajya at the age of 15, to chart its course, and to introduce its own currency, to reject the Persian language and create its own Marathi dictionary, to conquer forts one by one, to endure setbacks at a young age, and to never let the morale of his colleagues weaken, must have been a unique talent. There is a period in the middle of Maharaj's life where it seems to the casual observer that not much happens, but during that time, Maharaj planned a lot ahead. As our grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray used to say, when there is a storm outside, one should sit quietly inside and store up strength, and when there is peace outside, one should create one's own storm. Looking at Maharaj's life, one always wonders where this understanding came from at such a young age."

The MNS chief has also urged citizens to read the biographies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "While small setbacks or rejections can lead to depression in today's day and age, if everyone reads the biography of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at least once a year, they will realise how calmly Maharaj established the Swarajya even in such adverse circumstances," he wrote.