Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan felicitates former President Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Pic/X

Listen to this article Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan meets ex-President Kovind at Raj Bhavan x 00:00

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday met former President Ram Nath Kovind at the Raj Bhavan, PTI reported.

As per a release issued by the Raj Bhavan, the former President, who is on a visit to the city was felicitated by the Governor.

On Saturday, Radhakrishnan felicitated football legend Padma Shri I M Vijayan at a function which was organised by the Chamber of Commerce in Kerala's Thrissur district, PTI reported.

Thrissur mayor M K Verghese, MLA P Balachandran, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Princess Astrid of Belgium meets Maharashtra Governor

Princess Astrid of Belgium met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai on Friday, an official said.

Princess Astrid, who is heading a 300-strong economic mission to India, was accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation during the visit, the official said.

The Princess and the Governor discussed issues such as enhancing business and trade, green energy, tourism, education, and cultural relations during the meeting.

The Governor presented Princess Astrid with a photo album containing photographs of the previous visits by the members of the Belgian Royal family to Raj Bhavan.

Princess Astrid, who was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot and other senior ministers, was shown around the Raj Bhavan by the Governor.

Maharashtra preferred FDI destination; contributes 14 per cent to national GDP, says Guv

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said the state is a preferred destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) and contributes more than 14 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The governor, addressing the joint session of the state legislature on the first day of the budget session, asserted that Maharashtra was one of the leading industrial states in the country.

He said the state government has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth approximately Rs 15.72 lakh crore with 63 national and international companies during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, and these investments will generate more than 15 lakh employment opportunities.

Radhakrishnan said the state government is committed to resolving the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and has appointed expert advocates to represent Maharashtra before the Supreme Court.

"Maharashtra is a preferred destination for FDI and contributes more than 14 per cent to the country's GDP," the governor said.



