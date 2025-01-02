Maharashtra Governor attends State Police Day Raising function in Mumbai

DGP Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, along with senior cops, and retired police personnel and their families members were present for the event

The function was organised at State Reserve Police Force Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai, on Thursday.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan attended the Maharashtra Police Raising Day function at the State Reserve Police Force Ground in Goregaon, Mumbai, on Thursday.

In a tweet on social media platform X, the Maharashtra Governor wrote, "Delighted to attend the Maharashtra Police Raising Day function organised by Maharashtra Police at the State Reserve Police Force Ground today at Goregaon, Mumbai."

महाराष्ट्र राज्यपाल सी. पी. राधाकृष्णन यांच्या प्रमुख उपस्थितीत गोरेगाव मुंबई येथील राज्य राखीव पोलीस दलाच्या मैदानावर महाराष्ट्र पोलीस वर्धापन दिन साजरा करण्यात आला.



The event was organised by the Maharashtra Police. Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, senior and retired officers, police jawans as well as their families were present for the function.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Governor inspected the Ceremonial Parade and accepted the salute presented by the marching columns of State Police.

The Maharashtra Police Foundation Day is celebrated to commemorate the presentation of the State Police Flag by then Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, to Maharashtra Police on January 2, 1961.

Maharashtra CM reviews security arrangements at Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took a review of the security arrangements at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, with senior officials of the home department and the police force, reported news agency PTI.

The officials stated that Fadnavis reviewed the security measures at the Mantralaya along with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during a meeting.

Maharashtra top officers, including Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) IS Chahal, Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti attended the meeting, stated PTI.

Issues concerning other aspects of security were also discussed during the meeting, the officials said.

A day earlier, Fadnavis had visited Gadchiroli and inaugurated several developmental works there. He had stated on Wednesday that the people of Gadchiroli support India and its Constitution, not Naxals, as the region has undergone significant transformation through progress. He also further attributed this shift to the police's efforts against Naxalites and the cooperation of local villagers.

(With PTI inputs)